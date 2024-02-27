Promoting Apprenticeships by Competing and Celebrating Success on a Public Stage

Last month Cambrian Training Company joined forces with Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales to hold their Skills Competition Wales hospitality competitions at the Culinary Association of Wales’ Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC). For the first time the WICC were held at the world class venue, ICC Wales, Newport in front of an audience of the country’s top chefs, hospitality sector trade and general public. At the three days hospitality hub, 40 apprentices from across Wales competed in the Culinary Arts, Patisserie & Confectionery and Restaurant Skills competitions. Everyone involved agreed the event was a unanimous success.

“For far too long there’s been a common misperception that apprenticeships are the poor relation to a traditional academic route. This is simply not the case” says Faith O’Brien, Managing Director at Cambrian Training Company.

“At Cambrian Training Company we are championing apprenticeships by giving apprentices the opportunity to showcase their talents and celebrate success at high profile events and not behind closed doors” she continued.

At this year’s WICC, commis chefs and Level 3 professional cookery apprentices at Cambrian Training Company’s training restaurant Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, Rosie Koffer and Gabbi Wilson took part in WICC competitions. Rosie, with Gabbi as her commis, won a silver medal in Junior Chef of Wales and Gabbi with Rosie as her commis, won the first Green Chef Challenge, sponsored by Compass Cymru. The gold-medal three-course vegetarian menu is now on sale at Chartists 1770. Ben Roberts who’s completed a series of apprenticeships from Level 2 – 4 with Cambrian Training Company came runner-up in the Welsh Butcher of the Year competition, days after successfully launching his own butcher shop, Astley & Stratton in Farndon, near Chester. https://www.cambriantraining.com/wp/en/15975/apprenticeships-help-award-winning-welsh-butcher-to-launch-new-business/

As the leading work-based apprenticeship provider in food and drink, Cambrian Training Company also sponsors the Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year as part of the Wales Food & Drink Awards. The award is open to individuals who are currently on an apprentice scheme in the food and drink sector in Wales.

There’s still time for apprentices to enter as the entry deadline is midnight on 23rd February. To be Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year, the judges are looking for individuals who demonstrate ambition, energy, skill and vision, as well as tangible business success.

Apprentices can apply via the website or nominations can be made by a line manager, HR representative or college tutor. Applying is simple and free, entries are made via the short form on the website: https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/ Successful shortlisted candidates will be invited to meet the judging panel for an informal chat where the winner will be decided upon.

“At Cambrian Training Company we think it’s very important that everyone in Wales whether they are school pupils, teachers, parents or employers know about apprenticeships and the skills advantages they offer to learner and business alike. Apprentice competitions and awards that take place alongside the industry-leading competitions and awards helps achieve this” says Faith O’Brien.