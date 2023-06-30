Recycling Team Leader Andrew climbs through the ranks to win award

A man who has climbed through the ranks at Bryson Recycling to become a Team Leader has won second apprenticeship award.

Andrew Bennett, 54, who works at the company’s Mochdre site, was named the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year at Cambrian Training Company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards. He adds the accolade to the Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award which he won in 2019.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the awards were held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells.

“The award is a reflection of the hard work I am doing for the company,” said Andrew. “I love my job and want to continue my career with the company to become team manager.

“Apprenticeships have helped me to learn a lot more about recycling and I promote them to my workmates.”

It was a successful night for Bryson Recycling which won the Large Employer of the Year award and employee Gerwyn Llyr Williams was named Apprentice of the Year.

Despite being dyslexic and losing the sight in his left eye as a child, Andrew has worked hard to achieve a Foundation Apprenticeship and an Apprenticeship in Sustainable Recycling Activities which have secured him promotion to team leader.

He is now working towards a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Systems and Operations Management and helps members of his team with their apprenticeships.

Andrew, who originally joined Bryson Recycling on the Community Payback scheme in 2017, has improved the recycling rate at Abergele by teaching customers how to save items from landfill.

Following the lead by a workmate the previous year, he took recycled toys and games to a local church for children in need last Christmas.

John Franks, Bryson Recycling’s Site Manager, said:

“Andrew has done a great job of completing so many courses and also assists other members of staff complete their qualifications, which has improved his development as a leader.

“He has jumped on board with our Choose to Reuse programme which enables customers to help themselves to items that are not needed or wanted by others. Andrew took it upon himself to take toys and games to a church over Christmas for children who don’t have much, which was a fantastic idea.”

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s Managing Director, congratulated Andrew and other award winners and finalists. “You have worked hard to get to where you are today and you should be proud of your accomplishments,” she said.

“You have invested your time and energy into learning your craft and your efforts have paid off. You have not only gained valuable knowledge and skills, but you have also earned the respect and admiration of your peers and colleagues.

“The knowledge and skills you have gained are just the beginning. There is always more to learn and new challenges to overcome. I encourage you to continue to push yourself, seek out new opportunities and strive for excellence.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

