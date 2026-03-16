Sarah’s mission to make education accessible, meaningful and life changing

Outstanding tutor and mentor Sarah Cocchiara-Devine is transforming lives and widening access to lifelong learning across Wales through her commitment to adult learners.

Leading the Further Education Programme at Media Academy Cymru in Cardiff, she supports more than 120 learners annually, delivering BTEC Levels 1, 2 and 3 in Creative Media subjects to adults who have often experienced significant barriers to education.

Sarah is one of six tutors who will be recognised for their contribution to education at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Senedd in Cardiff on Tuesday, March 17.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

As many of her learners have had negative experiences of formal learning, Sarah develops bespoke progression pathways to ensure they can thrive, despite having no previous academic qualifications and lacking confidence.

She creates a safe, inclusive space where learners feel respected, supported and empowered to re-engage with education on their own terms. Her approach works, as learner attendance exceeds 90%, 89% achieve their accreditation and 86% progress into further or higher education.

“These results are particularly significant given the complex personal and educational challenges faced by many learners on entry into Media Academy Cymru,” said Chief Executive Nick Corrigan, who nominated Sarah for an Inspire! Tutor Award.

“Sarah plays a pivotal role in progression, providing tailored guidance, encouragement, and practical support to help learners navigate next steps with confidence. Her holistic approach supports not only educational success but also improved wellbeing and resilience.”

Through a flexible and inclusive curriculum, Sarah has developed engaging, industry-relevant learning programmes that use project-based and creative approaches to teaching, enabling learners to develop practical media and transferable skills.

She works closely with external partners to expose learners to real-world opportunities, industry connections and mentorship, helping to bridge the gap between education and employment.

“Many learners who previously believed that education was not for them now have the confidence and skills to pursue higher-level learning or professional opportunities in the creative industries,” said Sarah.

“Ultimately, my work is driven by the desire to make education accessible, meaningful and life changing. Witnessing learners overcome challenges, gain qualifications and progress into further education or employment is what makes this work incredibly rewarding.

“It’s never too late to start again and your past experiences do not define your future.”

One learner described Sarah as a “superstar” adding:

“Her belief in her learners and dedication to helping us succeed has had a transformative impact on my life.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:

“Congratulations to Sarah on winning this award. The Inspire! Tutor Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic tutors across Wales who are supporting adult learners to develop new skills.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives, and we know when one person learns the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.

“It is important we recognise the amazing tutors like Sarah working across tertiary education who are making difference every day.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute’s Director for Wales, said:

“The Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the incredible dedication of educators across Wales who strive every day to support adult learners in every environment – from community settings and universities to FE colleges and the workplace.

“In honouring their achievements, we celebrate the entire adult learning sector, knowing that wherever learning happens, a passionate tutor has the power to change lives.”

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.