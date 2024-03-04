Scottish Apprenticeship Week – 4-8 March 2024: Automotive sector insight

New data from automotive professional body, the Institute of the Motor Industry reveals continuing drop in new apprenticeship starts in Scotland

According to new analysis from the automotive industry’s professional body, the IMI, the first quarter of the current academic year saw automotive apprenticeship starts in Scotland fall 3% year on year. With the sector continuing to face significant skills gaps and combined with the recent withdrawal of funding for apprenticeships by the Scottish government, this is a particular concern.

Key Scottish Automotive Apprenticeship data

On average there are just under 1000 automotive modern apprenticeships starts in Scotland

Apprenticeships are falling 3% year on year

Only 4% of apprenticeship starts in Scotland in the past 3 years have been female

Hayley Pells, Policy at the IMI comments:

“Whilst our data is retrospective, we can’t ignore the fact that recent funding cuts in education and skills development in Scotland, including axing the Flexible Workforce Development Fund, are a concern​​. This fund’s elimination, coupled with broader budgetary decisions impacting education and employability, could indirectly affect apprenticeships by reducing the resources available for training and development programs.

“Moreover cuts to the Scottish Funding Council and the implications for colleges and universities, points to a challenging environment for skills development and apprenticeships​​. These sectors are crucial for providing the training infrastructure necessary for apprenticeship programs, and budget reductions here could potentially limit opportunities for new and existing apprentices.”