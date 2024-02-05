Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 open for entries

Screwfix is continuing its mission to uncover the very best trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, by officially launching its much-coveted Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 competition.

Celebrating the tenth year of Screwfix Trade Apprentice, this year’s champion will receive the title, and a career-boosting trade bundle worth £10,000, including £5,000 of tools, a £3,000 training budget, and £2,000 worth of technology. What’s more, the champion’s college will receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment, helping to upskill tomorrow’s trade professionals.

Katie Jones, 23 from Burscough was crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice in 2023. An apprentice gas engineer studying at Southport College, Katie impressed the judges with her passion, dedication, and ambition to become an ambassador to inspire more females to enter the industry.

She said:

“Winning Screwfix Trade Apprentice has been beyond amazing. Not only did I get to share my story of working in the trade so far, but off the back of the competition I’ve been able to get involved in other campaigns looking at trade skills and helping to make the industry as inclusive as possible.

“I feel so lucky to have been given a platform to pave the way for other females like me who have a real passion for their trade. Winning the tools, tech and training has bolstered my knowledge and practical skills, equipping me with everything I need to succeed. It’s been such an exciting year since being crowned the 2023 champion, and I’d strongly encourage other apprentices out there to apply – it really does change your life!”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix said:

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of Screwfix Trade Apprentice during National Apprenticeship Week! We are always blown away with the calibre of talent, passion and dedication that we see year after year.

“Screwfix Trade Apprentice goes from strength to strength and the thousands of applications we receive each year are amazing. As ever, I’d encourage the nation’s hard-working and passionate apprentices to apply.”

Free to enter, Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 is open to all apprentices who are currently enrolled at college, either on a part-time placement with an employer, or a full-time college student.

Think your apprentice is a cut above the rest? Not only can apprentices apply themselves, but they can also be nominated by their college or employer. All applicants must be over the age of 16.

Apply at www.screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice Entries are open until midnight on Sunday 18th February.

Published in