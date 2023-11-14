Second survey to inform Apprenticeship Workforce Development programme now live

Today (14 November 2023), all individuals involved in the delivery of apprenticeships are invited to participate in the latest training needs analysis survey to give the sector a voice in further shaping the Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) offer.

Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), the AWD programme supports the professional development of staff at all levels and roles delivering apprenticeships. All continuing professional development (CPD) offered through the AWD programme is being informed by the sector to ensure training needs are met.

An initial training needs analysis survey conducted in November and December 2022 – followed by focus groups and further research – helped inform new, targeted CPD that is being made available in stages. Following an initial early CPD offer earlier in 2023, a further comprehensive offer following the survey results was made available this autumn, including courses to address withdrawals as a key area of need for training. Other areas identified from last year’s survey that are being addressed in the development of CPD are on and off-the-job teaching, training and learning, and quality and programme improvements.

This year’s survey, which will be open until 14 December 2023, enables apprenticeship providers, managers/leaders, teaching/training staff, support staff and employers to share their views on training needs once again to continue shaping the ongoing development of CPD. Individuals at all levels across organisations are encouraged to submit responses to ensure training caters for all areas of need.

The CPD developed as a result of this ongoing consultation with the sector will continue to enable the delivery of high-quality teaching and training that equips apprentices with the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required for occupational competence.

Commenting on the release of this year’s survey, Jo Swindells, Associate Director for Standards and CPD at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“This survey is a vital opportunity for the sector to have its say and to continue shaping the CPD offered through the Apprenticeship Workforce Development programme. As with last year’s survey, we’re encouraging all individuals from across the sector to submit their responses so we can ensure the CPD on offer continues to meet sector needs, and enables the workforce to deliver the best experiences and positive outcomes for apprentices.”

More about AWD

The DfE-funded AWD programme is being delivered by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) in partnership with the Association of Colleges (AoC), Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), Strategic Development Network (SDN), and the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC), supported by SQW as an independent evaluation partner.

The AWD programme initially launched in 2021 to support staff at all levels and roles delivering apprenticeships across Further and Higher Education settings. The second phase of the programme launched in 2022 and extends support to employers involved in apprenticeship delivery. The programme was commissioned as a key part of the DfE’s strategy to drive quality improvement across apprenticeships.

To find out more, and to access current, fully-funded CPD offered via the AWD programme, visit the AWD page on the ETF website.

Published in