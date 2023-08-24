Seddon’s newly recruited apprentices kickstart training with Salford community clean-up

Seddon’s 17 new intake apprentices took part in two days of maintenance works to help renovate Salford’s Peel Park Pavilion.

Two-day volunteer project is delivered through CommUNITY Little Hulton which was set up by residents of Little Hulton.

Salford City Mayor, Paul Dennett, hails the project an “important opportunity for apprentices to learn whilst aiding public spaces in our great city.”

North-West-based contractor, Seddon, volunteered time from 17 of its newly recruited apprentices, together with senior team members, to a restoration project at Peel Park. The work was delivered through legacy organisation, CommUNITY Little Hulton, across two days, at the historic Peel Park in Salford.

The work saw Salford Council collaborate with Seddon, ForHousing, Kenny Waste Management and Suez, as part of a larger campaign aimed at restoring the Peel Park Pavilion to its former glory.

The group of 17 apprentices, ranging in age from 16 to 27, accessed their courses through various local programmes, including Salford College’s Industry Partnerships, which aims to develop talent for the workforce of tomorrow. The team engaged in a number of activities, including constructing compost bins, treating the site’s sleeper wall, and carrying out various painting tasks on the park’s gates and railings. Kenny Waste Management employees and volunteers carried out a significant amount of groundwork, helping to clear the site.

The collaborative two-day project not only emphasised the significance of community involvement to the apprentices but also fostered teamwork and camaraderie among them.

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said:

“A big thank you goes to Seddon for providing these important opportunities for apprentices to learn in our great city. The park was originally opened in 1910 and is one of Salford’s oldest parks. It will benefit from this much-needed maintenance work, while apprentices learn new skills on site.”

The park has been a touchstone of the community since it opened over 110 years ago. Recognising the site’s community value, Seddon was eager to get involved with its clean-up initiative. It reinforces the contractor’s mantra that ‘people make places.’

Priyanka Mistry, creative project apprentice said:

“I’m a fine art graduate and I never for a million years thought I’d work in construction. I’ve since realised that it is a really creative industry and I’m enjoying it. Being part of a community project at Seddon feels rewarding, too.”

The works provided the opportunity for the new recruits to work alongside senior members of the Seddon team. With owner and director of Seddon, Nicola Hodkinson, also in attendance, the apprentices worked across a previously disused area of the park, enabling it to become accessible to the public.

Nicola Hodkinson, owner and director at Seddon said:

“We’re committed to continually investing in the next generation of construction workers and are equally committed to improving the communities we work in. We’re proud to welcome the new apprentices into the business by supporting a key asset to the Salford community.”

The essential maintenance and revitalisation tasks delivered by the volunteers at the Peel Park Pavilion, align with the Seddon ethos of giving back to the community. Their efforts have significantly contributed to the ongoing redevelopment initiatives at the site.

