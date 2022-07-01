Skills and Employability Summit, 5 July 2022

The Skills & Employability Summit is returning to an in-person event after two years, with confirmed sessions from the Minister for Employment and the Minister for Industry.

The event is set to host over 300 representatives from academic institutions, training providers, employers, local and central government and will offer a leading platform for industries to address issues of significant skills gaps and establish key partnerships that enhances employability and skills that meet market needs.

Through keynote sessions, live debate and discussion, interactive interviews and dedicated regional ‘spotlight’ sessions, the summit will offer an opportunity to hear key updates and insights on the government’s vision for the future skills landscape, improving education-employer collaboration, supporting workplace upskilling and using automation as a driver for transformation of the UK labour market.

Ufi Deputy CEO, Louise Rowland will be a guest speaker for the afternoon session 14:50 – 15:30:



Qualified for the Future? Approaches to Learning and Measuring Skills

Assessing whether traditional degrees and diplomas in higher education provide the skills required in a modern workplace

Bringing together higher education, further education and employers to give workers recognised qualifications

Considering how the education sector approaches employability and careers advice including T-levels and apprenticeships to teach vocational skills

You can find the full agenda and details of speakers here. Registration for the event is free for those representing training providers, universities, not-for-profits, local and central government and the wider public sector. Register your place here.

Published in