Skills England Chair visits JTL’s West Midlands centre to see apprenticeship training in action

Phil Smith CBE, Chair of Skills England, visited JTL’s West Midlands training centre in Aston last week to see its apprenticeship training first-hand and discuss how the skills system can better support employers and apprentices.

The visit comes against a backdrop of growing employer demand for skilled electricians and plumbers, as JTL’s own research shows the UK’s electrical workforce remains 25% smaller than in 2018 and on course to shrink by a further 32% by 2038 without intervention.

Established over 30 years ago by the Electrical Contractors’ Association and Unite the Union, JTL is a not-for-profit Independent Training Provider delivering Level 3 electrical and plumbing apprenticeships in England and Wales. Partnering with over 3,800 businesses and training around 8,000 apprentices, JTL trains more apprentices in the building services engineering sector than any other provider.

During the visit, Phil Smith, toured the centre’s facilities, talked with training staff and apprentices, and took part in an employer roundtable chaired by Chris Claydon, JTL’s Chief Executive. Employers discussed how government policy could better support apprenticeship training, including employer incentives, simplifying the skills system, and removing barriers to creating apprenticeship places.

Having opened in 2021, JTL West Midlands is playing a key role in meeting demand for skilled electricians and plumbers across the region, offering apprenticeships in electrical, plumbing and heating, and fire and security.

With 17 training centres across England and Wales, and new centres due to open in Tyneside and Merseyside, JTL is committed to expanding its network and delivering high-quality apprenticeships tailored to local, regional and national skills needs.

Following his visit, Phil Smith, Chair of Skills England said:

“It was great to see JTL West Midlands’ training first-hand, and to hear directly from apprentices and the employers about what’s working well. We really value this local insight at Skills England.

“Taking on an apprentice is one of the best investments a business can make, and the roundtable was a reminder of how much simpler that journey needs to be for small and medium-sized employers in particular.”

Chris Claydon MBE, JTL’s Chief Executive, added:

“We were delighted to welcome Phil Smith to JTL West Midlands. Apprenticeships are the gold standard route into the electrical and plumbing trades, but the workforce is shrinking at a time when housebuilding, infrastructure and the transition to clean energy all depend on it.

“Three in four of our employer partners are small and medium-sized businesses, so the system needs to work for them. That means a stronger hiring incentive, a simpler route in, and fair access to capital funding for independent training providers like JTL.

“We were grateful for the chance to make that case directly to the Chair of Skills England, and to show him the quality of training happening here in Birmingham.”