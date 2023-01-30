Sodexo partners with Youth Employment UK to launch early careers hub

Sodexo has launched Explore at Sodexo on the Youth Employment UK website to bring to life the variety of opportunities and excellent career pathways available without limits at the organisation.

Explore at Sodexo is a designated employer profile accessed through the Youth Employment UK website that showcases early careers at the organisation. Young people can read and watch inspiring profiles of current Sodexo apprentices, as well as explore apprenticeship academies, T Level opportunities, and work experience programmes at Sodexo sites throughout the UK.

Youth Employment UK will assist Sodexo in connecting with young people who are looking to work for a youth-friendly employer and discover education and training opportunities.

Youth Employment UK is an independent, not-for-profit social enterprise founded in 2012 to tackle youth unemployment. The enterprise is committed to its principles of Good Youth Employment which focus on creating opportunity, recognising talent, ensuring fair employment, and providing world-class people development. The organisation uses its network to reach 4500 schools, colleges and career leaders, and young people across the country.

Sodexo has long been committed to creating employment opportunities and enabling colleagues to thrive through apprenticeships and considers all vacancies and job roles as apprenticeships wherever possible.

Sodexo offers a wide variety of apprenticeships, with over 70 available in areas such as IT and business administration, facilities management, hospitality and catering, healthcare and HR

In July 2022, Sodexo was named one of the top 100 apprenticeship employers in the UK by the Department for Education.

Clare Johnson, Early Careers Lead at Sodexo UK & Ireland, said:

“We take great pride in nurturing talent, and we want to make sure that we have a solid pipeline of young individuals throughout our organisation who can start their careers here and achieve great things. We offer a wide range of opportunities, so we are excited to showcase this on Explore at Sodexo with the help of Youth Employment UK.

Laura-Jane Rawlings, CEO of Youth Employment UK, added:

“Youth Employment is delighted to add Sodexo to our Youth-Friendly Community. We look forward to working together to connect more young people to good quality opportunities to explore work. If we are to stamp out youth unemployment and close the skills gap, we must support young people in embracing opportunities for work experience and encourage employers to offer such possibilities.”

Published in