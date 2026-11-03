South and City College Birmingham Apprentice speaks at WMCA Autumn Conference 2026

An apprenticeship can open doors to new opportunities, but one door Ryan never expected to walk through was onto a conference stage, speaking alongside Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands in front of hundreds of people.

On 23 September, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) brought together employers, SMEs and education providers at Millennium Point to discuss the region’s plans for energy, the transition to net zero and the policies shaping the future of clean energy across the West Midlands.

Among the speakers was Ryan, a Level 3 Heat Network Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship, NVQ-equivalent training programme at South & City College Birmingham, who shared his experience as an apprentice. Ryan spoke about the importance of making young people aware of the different career pathways available to them, particularly as new industries and technologies continue to create roles that many young people may not have heard of before.

Gaining real world skills for the jobs of tomorrow:

The West Midlands is transforming as the region works towards a greener and more sustainable energy system. For education providers, this means understanding what skills businesses and industries will need and making sure students have the knowledge and practical experience to take those opportunities.

At South & City College Birmingham, we work closely with employers and industry partners to understand these changing needs and develop training that reflects the skills required in the workplace. This can be seen through various events and conferences held at the college.

Our Heat Network apprenticeship is one example of how education and industry can work together to prepare the next generation for greener careers. For students like Ryan, it provides the opportunity to gain hands on experience while developing the skills needed to contribute to the region’s energy future. Speaking at the conference gave Ryan the opportunity to share his journey directly with employers, industry leaders and education providers, highlighting what an apprenticeship can offer and why it is important that young people are made aware of these pathways.