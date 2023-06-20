Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Students shine at SECTT competition

Borders College June 20, 2023
0 Comments

@BordersCollege SVQ 3 Electrical Installation students Ewan Thomas and Adam Middlemiss recently celebrated being selected for the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) East of Scotland Apprentice of the Year competition, held at Perth UHI.

Ewan Thomas, from Hawick, employed by JGM Services in Selkirk, competed in the 1st Stage SECTT category against seven other colleges and was awarded a certificate and tool voucher for his efforts.

Adam Middlemiss, who works at WP Purves, Coldstream, participated in the 2nd Stage SECTT category and also picked up a certificate and voucher for his achievement.

Barrie McKay, SECTT Training and Development Manager, presented apprentices with certificates of achievement for completing the competition, with the tool voucher donated by Edmundson Electrical Wholesalers. 

Ewan Thomas commented:

“It was an amazing day and opportunity, and I was delighted to be representing Borders College.”

Borders College Lecturer Brian Ker said:

“Ewan has worked well throughout the year, and his efforts were rewarded at the competition. We look forward to him returning to the 2nd Stage of the course in September to continue his Apprenticeship.

“Having successfully achieved 1st place in the 1st Stage last year, Adam has produced a good effort for the 2nd stage this year and will return next June for his inspection and testing week.

“The competition has proven to be an incredibly valuable initiative for our students, providing them with numerous benefits and opportunities for growth.”

Skills and apprenticeships
Borders College

