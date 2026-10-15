Students to benefit from AAT’s new flexible, streamlined Apprenticeship Assessments that meet evolving employer needs 

AAT’s new Apprenticeship Assessments have been redesigned to create an authentic and engaging assessment experience, giving apprentices the opportunity to demonstrate their workplace experience, achievements and development.

Against the backdrop of high youth unemployment and wider challenges in the employment market, the new approach supports employers to get skilled and qualified talent into their businesses more quickly, with students now able to sit assessments when ready.

As an Apprenticeship Assessment Organisation, AAT plays a leading role in developing work-ready finance talent. 81% of students completing finance and accounting apprenticeships in England, up to Advanced level, did so via AAT.

AAT has opened registrations for its new Apprenticeship Assessments (AA) which are designed for faster, flexible student progression while meeting changing employer needs. With almost a million young people not in employment, education or training and wider challenges in the employment market, apprenticeships provide a powerful route to open opportunities which can now be achieved at greater pace. The new AA model replaces End Point Assessment (EPA), supporting the government’s drive to simplify apprenticeships without compromising quality.

Designed to be more proportionate and workplace-focused, the new approach sees employers sign off behavioural competence while trusted assessment organisations, such as AAT, maintain responsibility for developing assessment materials, ensuring quality and rigour. This creates a stable environment to best prepare students for future roles with behaviours that meet employer needs. The changes build on wider apprenticeship reforms, including reducing the minimum programme length from twelve months to eight, helping apprentices gain skills and progress more quickly.

The Apprenticeship Assessments build on the EPA model, including:

Faster results, including a 24-hour turnaround at Level 4, allowing apprentices to progress sooner.

Waiting times halved for professional discussion results across Level 2 and 3, with results set to be available in 2 weeks compared to 4 previously.

New exemptions so that apprentices who successfully complete the mandated role scenario will not have to sit the Advanced Business Awareness assessment, reducing duplication.

Reduced reliance on ‘on the spot’ questioning, together with enhanced preparation materials, to relieve undue anxiety or pressure.

Broader discussion themes for apprentices to directly draw on real workplace experience and better demonstrate knowledge and skills.

Flexible pathway options to match employer needs and ensure their apprentices build the right behaviours.

As government reforms change apprenticeship delivery, AAT has consulted with a wide range of stakeholders across colleges, independent training providers, employers and apprentices to design the new assessment routes. The collaborative approach means the redesign addresses key needs for employers, providers, and students by balancing faster progression and real-world application with robust apprenticeship standards.

AAT has been working closely with Skills England on the detail underpinning apprenticeship reform, including acting as members of the Level 2 – 4 Group of Persons group, to champion high-quality assessment standards.

Rachel Staples, Product Director at AAT said:

“AAT’s new Apprenticeship Assessments deliver on the government’s ambition to make apprenticeships simpler and more flexible without lowering the quality. Our new approach means qualifications and assessments work seamlessly together, creating a smoother experience for students, employers and providers.

“We’ve drawn on AAT’s 45 years of experience in qualifications and our deep reach across the sector in developing this new approach to apprenticeship assessment. Through our approach, we’re able to open more opportunities for people to demonstrate real world ready skills and evolving workplace demands.”