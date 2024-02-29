Suffolk New College Principal attends celebration of skills event at No.10 Downing Street

Suffolk New College CEO and Principal Alan Pease was one of a select group of leaders to be invited to an event held at No. 10 Downing Street this week.

The occasion was hosted by Lord Lingfield Chairman of the Council for the Chartered Institute for Further Education (FE).

The reception was designed to celebrate the work that is being achieved by those working in the further education sector to combat skills needs in the UK.

Mr Pease said: “It was a great honour to be invited along to this helped celebrate some of the great work that is being achieved in our sector.

“It was fantastic to share and hear about many success stories with a small group of other FE leaders during an occasion that was held in one of the world’s most iconic locations.”

This visit took place during Colleges Week – an awareness campaign that was set up by the in 2018 (by the AoC) and sets about highlighting the important work that is achieved by those working the FE all year round.