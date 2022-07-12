EPI analysis: 77% of students are not ready for T levels due to English and Maths grades

T level success dependant on literacy and numeracy improvements, says EPI

In a new EPI analysis (@EduPolicyInst), David Robinson, Director for Post-16 Education and Skills, examines the impact of removing funding from alternative qualifications to T levels and assesses the barriers ahead for the recently introduced and, so far, largely untested qualifications.

EPI’s analysis finds that significant take up of the new qualifications may hinge on efforts to increase literacy and numeracy skills within schools, to allow a greater a segment of learners interested in technical education to pursue T levels.

Key findings from EPI’s exploratory modelling include –

Overlapping qualifications set for defunding

Amongst the four currently available routes (Health, Digital, Education, and Construction):

One third of students taking technical or applied general qualifications were taking a qualification that may be defunded due to overlap with T levels, though this varies by subject.

Education courses were the most heavily impacted, with 86 per cent of students taking overlapping qualifications.

Healthcare courses were the least affected, with only 20 per cent of students enrolled in overlapping courses.

T-Level readiness of prospective students

Amongst the four currently available routes (Health, Digital, Education, and Construction):

One third of prospective students may not take these new qualifications; this being due to their prior GCSE attainment, the size of the new qualification, or both.

77 per cent of students not ready for T levels had not attained the required threshold grades in GCSE maths and English.

44 per cent of students not ready for T levels were studying a smaller programme than the relevant T level.

Maths and English attainments were the dominant factor holding back health, digital and education students lacking readiness for T levels, whereas the smaller size of current study programmes proved the dominant factor for construction students.

Even so, GSCE maths and English attainment remained a noteworthy factor in construction students lacking T-level readiness, with a majority of students (55%) without the necessary grades.

Conclusions

The majority of students in Construction, Digital and Health would be unaffected by the removal of qualifications overlapping with T levels, however 80% of students taking education courses would be impacted.

Worryingly, around a third of students currently taking level 3 technical or applied general qualifications are not ready for T levels.

It is predominantly a lack of attainment in GCSE maths and English that is preventing students from pursuing T levels.

David Robinson, Director for Post-16 Education and Skills at the Education Policy Institute, said: “Ultimately, the success of T levels will be measured against their popularity among students, providers and employers. Analysis of recent data suggests a key barrier to the take up of T levels will be in swathes of otherwise interested students not attaining the necessary maths and English grades. Already, this may be a limiting factor for 77% of students unready for T levels. The success of these new qualifications may be limited without further improvements in

literacy and numeracy skills within schools.”

