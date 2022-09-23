The Challenging Role of a Woman Working in the Construction Industry

Related Articles
Over three-quarters of women are proud to work in construction PR
However, women’s perceptions of construction industry culture were slightly more negative, with over three-quarters (76%) believing the sector is ‘macho’. Just over one-third (38%) believe…
Construction apprenticeships still fail to attract women despite skills shortage in the UK #IWD2019
Women in the UK’s construction industry remain underrepresented across all levels despite the shortage of skilled labour in the sector. The number of women starting…
Cardonald encourage more women on trade courses
“ Cardonald College is urging women to consider the construction industry “where there are jobs to be had and money to be made”. Due to…
Construction Women Are Using TikTok To Battle Discrimination
This Women in Construction Week [6-12 March] Construction Women are using TikTok to show their competencies within this industry, prejudice and discrimination they face every…
A Day in The Life: Women in Construction
#EachforEqual – Between 1996 and 2020, the percentage of women in the construction industry has generally hovered between nine per cent and 10 per cent. This number is…
Women propelled into construction through industry-leading training
Berkeley, West London College (WLC) and Women Into Construction (WIC) teamed up this summer to offer women an opportunity to kick start a career in…
