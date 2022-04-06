The Guinness Partnership Celebrates Success of Havant Apprentice Joiner    

Isaac Jones – The Guinness Partnership

Housing association, The Guinness Partnership, is celebrating its apprenticeship programme, the value apprentices bring to local communities, and their apprenticeship success stories across the country.

Isaac Jones from Havant has been an apprentice joiner with Guinness since September 2021, carrying out a variety of tasks, including the installation of windows, kitchens and flooring.

As well as workplace training with Guinness, Isaac also completes coursework and is assessed on his progress by training provider, Chichester College Group. Isaac is due to complete his Property Maintenance Operative apprenticeship in December 2023.

The Guinness Partnership has invested in trade apprenticeships for a number of years, covering all the key trade areas such as Plumbing, Joinery, Plastering, Electrical and Property Maintenance.

During 2021 seven trade apprentices were recruited, with six of the graduating apprentices being retained as full-time employees of Guinness.

Commenting on his career choice Isaac said: “I really enjoy being an apprentice as it is a great way to get a full-time job, whilst also undertaking relevant training at the same time. I recommend anyone interested in doing an apprenticeship to choose one which is most suited to your experience, interests and qualifications. One day I’d like to become a qualified carpenter.”

Sam Coleborn, Repairs Services Manager at The Guinness Partnership said: “I am extremely proud of Isaac, he is a real asset to the repairs team. Isaac enjoys his work, is keen to learn new skills and he gets on well with his colleagues. He is an inspiration to anyone considering a trade career.”

This year Guinness will be recruiting 15 trade apprentices, providing them with the support and training needed to successfully complete their apprenticeships and kickstart their careers.

