Three outstanding apprentices win Cambrian Training Company Awards

Three outstanding learners took home the apprenticeship awards at leading Welsh work-based learning provider Cambrian Training Company’s prestigious annual awards.

Adam Pike, chef de partie at The Pant yr Ochain, Gresford, Aaron Jones, front of house waiter at Penycae Inn, at Penycae, near Swansea and Samantha Stenhoff, assistant headteacher at Ysgol Pen Coch, Flint were named foundation apprentice, apprentice and higher apprentice of the year, respectively.

The independently judged awards recognise the outstanding achievements of employers, learners and practitioners from across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

Twenty-seven finalists – three in each of the nine categories – were shortlisted for the awards ceremony held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

Adam, who was also shortlisted for the Outstanding Individual Award, is having a year to remember, as he also won a gold medal for culinary arts and was best in Mid Wales region at this year’s Skills Competition Wales.

The award ceremony heard that he has made outstanding progress with his Apprenticeships in Professional Cookery. He swapped a 16-year career as racehorse jockey and stable lad to become senior chef de partie in under three years.

Completing his Foundation Apprenticeship and Essential Skills in Maths and English in less than 18 months, he is now excelling at Level 3, mentors other apprentices and performs confidently in a high pressure environment, serving up to 500 covers daily.

Adam said: “Hopefully, this award will be a big stepping stone into next year when I plan to enter more national and international competitions. It’s a super achievement considering that I didn’t know anything about cooking until two and half years ago.

“Coming from a horse racing background, everything has developed at full pace and it feels so natural. It has taken a lot of work but I must thank The Pant yr Ochain for giving me a chance and my training officer, Mel Canning, for being there for me any time I need her help.”

Aaron has been recognised in the award for two years running – he won an Outstanding Individual Special Recognition Award last year – and has progressed from a kitchen assistant to a confident hospitality professional.

Having completed his Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership, he now leads shifts, resolves customer issues with professionalism and mentors junior staff. A key team member, his customer service is often praised in online reviews, contributing to the Penycae Inn’s award winning success.

Beyond work, Aaron is a confident public speaker, having addressed a National Training Federation of Wales networking event and represented apprentices, including those with special learning needs, at the Senedd and on BBC Radio Wales.

Responding to his award, Aaron said: “I am enormously proud of myself to have won this award, as a person with autism. I am sure that whatever comes next for me will be successful.”

He dedicated the award to the late Denzil and Margaret Williams, his personal assistants and thanked Anthony and Claire Christopher, owners of Penycae Inn and Cambrian Training Company training officers Andrew Addis-Fuller and Leah Williams for their support.

“I worked in the kitchen at the Penycae Inn at first because I wanted to be a chef, but Anthony knew a front of house career was more suitable for me as a people person.”

Samantha, who pipped fellow assistant headteacher Rebecca Kirkpatrick to win the award, follows in the footsteps of her younger brother, Jamie, who was named Higher Apprentice of the Year at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru in 2019.

She excelled in her ILM Higher Apprenticeship (Level 5) in Leadership and Management, delivered by Portal Training.

She has led strategic digital projects, introduced technology to help individuals with speech or language difficulties to communicate, contributed to curriculum design and created personalised learner pathways that supported a successful Estyn inspection.

Completing her qualification ahead of schedule, she now supports other schools across North Wales. Alongside full time teaching, she has strengthened staff development through mentoring and assessing.

Samantha said she wanted to share the award with Rebecca whom she described as her “work wife” and thanked her tutor Deb Davison for her support.

“Rebecca and I have worked together through different levels of management training for 15 years,” she explained. “I am overwhelmed to win the award which is recognition for all the work we do within and beyond school.”

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien said: “These three apprentices represent the very best of work based learning in Wales. Their commitment, professionalism and drive to keep developing their skills are exactly what our apprenticeship programmes are designed to nurture.

“We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the impact they are already making in their sectors.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

Picture caption:

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Faith O’Brien (right) with (from left) Foundation Apprentice of the Year Adam Pike, Apprentice of the Year Aaron Jones and Higher Apprentice of the Year Samantha Stenhoff.