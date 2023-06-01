Shopping Cart

Top Three Articles in May: Who Will Win?

FE News Editor June 1, 2023
0 Comments

Continuing on from FE News Unwrapped, we decided to find out which three articles were the most popular every month throughout 2023!

This month has been busy… We have seen our brand new series of Reels with Cognassist go live, FE News on the Go was launched, and we have had more labour market statistics released!

But moving on, let’s find out May’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see May’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: May 2023!

glenn hayes

Term-time worker entitled to National Minimum Wage for 52 weeks

By Glenn Hayes, employment partner at Irwin Mitchell and specialist in the education sector

sheila flavell

Why the skills gap is pointing organisations towards apprenticeships and turning higher education on its head

By Sheila Flavell, COO at FDM Group

simon ashworth

Reforming Post-16 Education

By Simon Ashworth, AELP’s Director of Policy

FE News Editor

