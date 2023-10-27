University College Birmingham become Patrons of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

University College Birmingham (UCB) is thrilled to announce its official patronage of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (MAA), a dynamic organisation committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the apprenticeship sector.

As a leading institution in career-focussed education and training, University College Birmingham has a history grounded in accessible education for all students, with a dedication to promoting a learning environment that celebrates diversity and empowers students from all backgrounds. Joining forces with MAA, UCB strengthens its commitment to championing inclusivity and equity in apprenticeships across their curriculum.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a network of organisations, employers, and individuals who are passionate about driving diversity and social mobility in apprenticeships. They work tirelessly to eliminate barriers to entry for underrepresented groups, promote inclusive apprenticeship programs, and create a more equitable workforce for the future.

Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships at The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance said:

“The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is delighted that University College Birmingham have become our latest patrons. It will help immensely in our collective mission to ensure that apprenticeships are accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. We believe that diversity is not only a source of strength but also a catalyst for innovation and excellence in education and the workforce.”

University College Birmingham has a strong commitment to apprenticeships as a valued and successful model of skills-based learning and for supporting people from all walks of life into finding their future careers, in a variety of different sectors. Through becoming a patron, UCB’s Centre for Apprenticeships team will bring their extensive experience and expertise in vocational education to the alliance, which will be instrumental in advancing the MAA’s goals. By sharing best practices, resources, and innovative strategies, UCB aims to empower MAA in its efforts to transform the apprenticeship landscape.

On the horizon is an innovative training programme designed for University College Birmingham staff by The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance to gain sector-specific understanding of apprenticeships.

Becky Wilson, Apprenticeships Operations Manager at University College Birmingham said:

“We’re delighted to be working with The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance as a patron, and working with the network on ensuring our apprenticeship programmes offer a quality experience for all learners, with particular attention to traditionally under-represented groups in apprenticeship cohorts. We are proud to be a University in a diverse city, taking measures to ensure diversity is mirrored across all facets of our institution.”

Safaraz Ali, CEO Pathway Group & Founder of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance said:

“We are proud and delighted to see University College Birmingham embrace diversity and inclusion as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, setting an inspiring example for the future of education and workforce development. Working in collaboration with University College Birmingham as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and the innovative apprenticeship training programme will elevate our objective to promote equity, diversity, inclusion and social mobility in apprenticeships.”

As patrons of The Multicultural Apprentice Alliance, University College Birmingham will actively participate in initiatives, research projects, and outreach activities aimed at creating an inclusive apprenticeship ecosystem.

This partnership underscores UCB’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and its dedication to preparing the next generation of apprentices to thrive in a diverse and global workforce.

