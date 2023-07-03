Unveiling the future of fashion: Hainsworth and MMUFDT announce winner of slow fashion competition

Hainsworth, a British fabric manufacturer and woollen mill known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, recently collaborated with Manchester Metropolitan University’s Fashion Design and Technology program (MMUFDT) for the 22/23 Live Brief competition.

The annual competition challenged future fashion designers to create garments that embody the essence of slow fashion – using Hainsworth’s premium fabrics.

Students who entered the competition were encouraged to consider various elements of slow fashion, including waste reduction, use of natural materials, quality craftsmanship, style over trend, functionality, and garment longevity. After careful deliberation, student Stacy Chan was chosen as the winning designer, drawing inspiration from her Chinese heritage to create a stylish and timeless design.

The competition showcased excellent craftsmanship from MMUFDT students, demonstrating their design talent and commitment to sustainable fashion. Each designer brought a unique perspective to their creations, integrating personal experiences and cultural heritage into their designs. Hainsworth worked alongside course tutor Adrian Thornton in facilitating the project.

Among the standout entries were:

· Amelia Bush’s ‘Future Nostalgia’: A garment blending craftsmanship and technological innovation made of Black Doeskin fabric.

· Bailey Warburton’s ‘Timeless Gown’: A stunning gown made of Charcoal Melange Melton, inspired by investigations into women’s wardrobes and their timeless pieces.

· Charlotte Braddock’s ‘Contrasting Elements’: Exploring military heritage and anti-fashion concepts, combining classic tailoring with contemporary ideas.

· Emily Jayne Read’s ‘Freedom-inspired Design’: A project centred around freedom within the military, art, and women, focusing on LGBTQ+ evolution in the military.

· Max Grimshaw’s ‘British Pub Culture’: Incorporating shapes derived from primary research, experimenting with natural dyeing using spinach.

· Wiki Nicieja’s ‘Polish Heritage Exploration’: Weaving Polish elegance with textile craftsmanship expertise, creating deeply personal yet universally resonant designs.

· Rachel Humphreys’ Transeasonal Collection: Classic styles transformed into timeless pieces featuring adaptable elements and durable, biodegradable wool fabric.

While all the entries displayed exceptional craftsmanship and adherence to slow fashion principles, Stacy Chan’s collection was chosen as the winner of the competition and £500 prize. Her elegant designs focused on timeless pieces that can be worn through generations, and her final garment was created with Hainsworth Jade cloth from the Vivid Hues Melton range and a silk lining.

Stacy explained: “I am incredibly happy for being chosen as the best in class. This project has been my favourite so far, and seeing my hard work paid off is very pleasant.”

Charlotte Law, Marketing Manager at AW Hainsworth, commented on Stacy’s winning design: “Stacy’s garment really stood out to us. The symbolism behind the sublimation print tells a story of longevity, while the Chinese knot buttons, handmade with care, represent rich heritage and skilled craftsmanship.”

Hainsworth, a pioneer in the slow fashion movement, aims to connect environmental, ethical, and social responsibility to create beautiful, well-made garments that stand the test of time. Designers, tailors and garment manufacturers choose Hainsworth’s premium woollen textiles from diverse industries, united in their desire for the best craftsmanship and true British provenance.

Next month, members of the Hainsworth team will travel to London College of Fashion to judge another live brief fashion design competition for students.

Stacy Chan’s winning design Stacy Chan’s winning design Adrian Thornton (Course Tutor), Max Grimshaw (Student), Rachel Humphreys (Student), Amelia Bush (Student), Shaan Sohal (Marketing Executive at AW Hainsworth)

