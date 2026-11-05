Updated Digital 2030 framework responds to new opportunities and challenges in digital learning

Medr, Wales’s commission for tertiary education and research, has published a refreshed Digital 2030 framework for digital learning after latest review shows digital is now mainstream.

Digital tools and technology have become much more widely embedded in post-16 education over the past seven years and there is a growing culture of collaboration and innovation by learning providers. For colleges in particular, there have been significant levels of investment to improve core infrastructure which underpins digital delivery and services.

This was one of the conclusions from a mid-term review of the Digital 2030 framework, according to Jisc, which delivers digital support to higher and further education providers across the UK.

Originally launched in 2019, Digital 2030 is the strategic framework which sets out a shared vision and aims for using digital technology as an integral part of teaching and learning, to enhance the learner experience in further education, apprenticeships and adult community learning.

Digital 2030 reflects the need for learners to develop digital skills and experiences of using digital tools and technology alongside the human skills, face-to-face contact and interactions with other learners, tutors and staff, which remain a core part of the learning experience.

Jisc’s mid-term review involved conversations with learning providers and key stakeholders to consider progress against the original Digital 2030 ambition and if its priorities needed to be updated.

The review found that substantial progress had been made towards creating a strong foundation for digital delivery, with improving the coherence and consistency of digital practice and learner experiences being a key challenge for the next phase of the framework. The review also confirmed the continued relevance and value of retaining the original vision, aims and objectives.

The updated Digital 2030 framework reflects:

The need to make the learner experience more coherent and consistent, now that digital infrastructure, tools and ways of working are more embedded.

The need to promote examples of good learner practices and practical guidance for sector staff.

Areas that have been prioritised for further consideration or improvement during the next phase of the framework, including better Welsh and bilingual digital provision and digital inclusion.

James Owen, Chief Executive of Medr, said:

“Digital learning matters. The flexibility that it offers can help to reduce barriers to participation in learning activities, and increase learners’ ownership of their learning.

“The digital landscape has evolved significantly since Digital 2030 was originally developed, creating an opportunity to reflect on emerging technologies, changing user expectations and new strategic priorities. We want learners to develop the digital capabilities and confidence that will help them during their learning journey and in everyday life preparing them for their future careers.

“We are already seeing the practical results of learners having access to more digital opportunities. One learner reported that they had developed their skills by getting involved in their college’s wider digital activities, before they went on to take up a digital role in industry after qualification.”

Rhys Daniels, Director for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland at Jisc said:

“Jisc’s Digital 2030 mid-term review highlights the significant progress made by colleges, apprenticeship providers and adult community learning groups across Wales. Their leadership, innovation and commitment to collaboration have helped make digital an integral part of teaching and learning, and that achievement deserves recognition.

“As Digital 2030 moves into its next phase, our review points to the importance of building on those foundations and translating good digital practice into more consistent, inclusive and joined-up experiences for learners. This means giving staff and those leading teaching and learning practical support, sharing what effective digital learning looks like, strengthening Welsh language provision and accessibility, and helping providers respond confidently and responsibly to developments such as artificial intelligence.

“Medr’s leadership in refreshing Digital 2030 provides an important opportunity to turn the findings of Jisc’s review into meaningful improvements for learners. We are proud to be working alongside Medr and providers across the sector to help develop practical guidance and support that strengthens digital learning across Wales.”