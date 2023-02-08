Venson celebrates completion of first Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship

@Venson_Fleet Accident management fleet professional secures CII Level 3 Certificate in Insurance

Fleet management expert, Venson Automotive Solutions is spotlighting National Apprenticeship Week 2023 with the news that Corey Jacques, a member of its Accident Management Team, has successfully completed his Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship. Corey is Venson’s first employee to undertake this apprenticeship, gaining CII Level 3 Certificate in Insurance and benefitting from invaluable knowledge, skills and behaviours of a successful Insurance Practitioner.

Corey’s accreditation comes as the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) announces it is considering introducing an apprenticeship scheme for the fleet industry. The AFP said it is currently looking into the process involved in developing an apprenticeship standard in response to demand from the members and the wider industry and called for feedback from across the sector to gauge enthusiasm.

Alison Bell, Operations Director for Venson, said of Corey’s apprenticeship achievement: “Apprenticeship schemes are a fantastic opportunity for young, ambitious individuals to advance their career path, whilst benefitting from on-the-job experience and financial security. Corey’s hard work and dedication to expanding his knowledge and understanding of the insurance industry and the accident management process has been inspirational, and we look forward to seeing how his new skills and behaviours will not only benefit Venson and our clients, but also the fleet sector.”

Corey added: “I have been part of the Venson team for just over 2 years and took the opportunity to complete this apprenticeship to broaden my experience and open up new opportunities within the fleet sector. This course gave me the chance to fast-track my progression without taking unpaid time off work to study. The experience and understanding I have gained will not only help in my current role, but will also enable me to go further and take on a broader role within Venson.”

The Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship course was taught by experienced, qualified insurance professionals from training experts Skills Edge. The course included workshops, tutorials and exams, as well as interactive chat, forums and class notebooks for real-time support and assistance. Topics taught within the course include Risk & Regulation, Commercial Awareness, Technical Ability, Governance and Professionalism. Having completed the course, Corey holds a Level 3 certificate in Insurance and is, as a Certificate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, entitled to use the designation Cert CII.

Published in