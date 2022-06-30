World Skills National Qualifiers Hairdressing Student Libby Judged 1st position

Four hairdressing students from Newtown College attended the Stage two Hairdressing National Qualifiers for World Skills at Coleg Cambria in Wrexham.

The students will have to wait until September before finding out if they were successful and scored enough points to make it to Belfast for the final in November.

There were 30 competitors on the day, each student carried out two tests: Ladies Long Hairstyling – Down Style, Commercial Style with Wave and Movement (1 hour) and a Ladies Commercial Cut, Colour and Style (3 hours).

After the judging took place, students waited in the theatre where the day’s results were given.

Hairdressing Lecturer Hannah Pritchard said: “I was very excited to hear Newtown College student Libby Cadman had positioned in 1st place on the day. Libby is studying Level 2 Diploma in Women’s Hairdressing Accelerated Learning. I am very proud of all the work our students created on the day. Their first face-to-face competition and they all worked superbly well and represented the college perfectly.”

Hannah added: “Libby is a pleasant, hardworking student and she took this all in her stride, she worked confidently, demonstrating excellent skills and incorporating the Lee Stafford recipes in her styles. Well done Libby I am extremely proud of you and everything that you have achieved.”

All scores are quality-assured and finalists are announced in July.

