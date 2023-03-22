Young people can now explore life sciences careers after school with ATAC apprenticeships

The idea of a career in life sciences, or one involving something as esoteric as cell and gene therapy, used to require a degree. But, with the development of ATAC apprenticeships, a career in the forefront of life sciences is now available to all.

What are ATAC apprenticeships?

Coordinated by Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGTC), the award-winning Advanced Therapies Apprenticeship Community (ATAC) develops apprenticeships designed to train and upskill individuals for the life sciences industry.

The ATAC apprenticeships careers hub on Youth Employment UK details the opportunities available, along with example next steps and case studies from young people who have chosen the apprenticeship route into a life sciences career.

These apprenticeships – with structured training and a speedily growing apprentice community for peer support – help school leavers to start paid training as an apprentice lab technician, work towards a technician scientist higher apprenticeship, or even get a degree for free with a Level 6 bio/chemical engineer degree apprenticeship.

Due in large part to ATAC apprenticeships, school leavers no longer need to take the university route into career in advanced therapies or other biological medicines, with the opportunity to make a substantial difference to the quality of people’s lives.



