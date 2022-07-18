Autistic TikTok creator challenging assumptions around Autism

Social media, especially TikTok, has become a tool for challenging perceptions around neurodiversity – creators are sharing their experiences, whilst helping others gain a better understanding of neurodiverse brains.

For Rachel, she has found social media a useful way of advocating for a better understanding of Autism and ADHD, through her blog and popular TikTok account.

Rachel started posting when she found using sign language to sign along with songs helped ‘defragment’ her brain. As she continued posting, she discovered a space to explore more about Autism, connect with others and increasingly share her experiences. Now, she’s now gained a following of over 33.6k, providing a way for Rachel to help redefine stereotypes and perceptions around Autism.

“I’d love for people to see that Autism is not inherently negative, and being Autistic should not be considered a disadvantage. The way I personally see the world is different – it’s not worse, and each Autistic person’s brain will differ too. My brain takes in my surroundings and information without any filter. It’s not that my brain processes things slower – just that there is a lot more information sent through it at any one time,” Rachel said.

But Autism does not exist in a vacuum – as Luke Beardon explores it’s Autism + Environment = Outcome. Forcing Autistic people to conform to ways neurotypical brains experience the world only leads to excess stress. Rachel advocates that it’s not Autism that necessitates struggle, but the rigidness of society.

In fact, one study shows that 47% of Autistic people fall into the category of having severe anxiety. This isn’t a direct behaviour found in Autistic brains, but the result of trying to fit square pegs into round holes.

Limited understandings are still prevalent – for instance, getting a diagnosis for a child can be an uphill battle, and trying to get one as an adult isn’t any easier. Rachel was one of many adults looking for a diagnosis later in life – hers came when she was 40.

“Up until my diagnosis, it had just been assumed I just wasn’t very clever or likely to achieve. These same assumptions were still being made when I sat at my child’s parents’ evening. I’ve had to fight for my child’s Autism and ADHD assessments because people didn’t believe me.”

And in schools, the typical ways of learning may not be suited to Autistic brains, causing undue stress and the feeling of failure.

“One of my children, aged 6, already expressed that he felt he was a failure because his friends could do the school work he couldn’t because the curriculum is tailored for a very specific skill set.” Rachel said.

A key driver of Rachel’s content is the ability to make others more aware of the everyday challenges that society can bring for Autistic people, and create a network of support.

It’s not that society needs to be flipped entirely towards Autistic brains, or that people should change the ways of working that suit them – but that we create a society able to adapt to all brains and give everyone space to succeed.

Rachel wants to show that neurodivergence is something to be celebrated, enabling others to feel empowered.

Rachel’s blog can be found at Little Bear in the Wood, and her TikTok at @auticulate.

