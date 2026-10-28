University of Sunderland lecturer joins convoy delivering support to Ukraine

A lecturer on the University of Sunderland’s Paramedic Science team has travelled to Ukraine as part of a mission to deliver a vehicle that will be used to save lives.

Kate Snowdon went to the city of Lviv as a volunteer driver with the charity Drive 2 Save Lives (D2SL) to deliver essential aid to communities impacted by the ongoing conflict.

D2SL is a volunteer-led charity, which sources vehicles to deliver medical and humanitarian supplies for communities on the front line and in emergency services.

Kate joined her dad Tom and family friend Phil Billingham on the six-day trip, setting off on October 12 and taking turns driving the vehicle across Europe to the delivery point, Lviv, in Ukraine. They then returned from Ukraine by public transport.

Before the journey, the team raised almost £3,000 to go towards buying a 4×4 vehicle, which was then filled with 140kg of medical supplies before being donated to Ukraine.

They covered their own travel and insurance expenses, meaning every donation received went directly towards purchasing the vehicle and providing aid. The remaining cost of the vehicle and repairs it needed, they also covered themselves.

Now back in the north-east, Kate, lecturer for BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care, said: “My attitude is, if you have the opportunity and the means to help people, why would you not?

“There’s so much suffering in Ukraine and as the war continues it falls out of the media and the public consciousness. So, it’s more important than ever to keep raising awareness and sending aid.

“The trip was my dad’s idea initially. He’s known Phil since they went to university together. Phil has been heavily involved with D2SL for years and has done numerous trips to Ukraine.”

Kate, who is originally from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, but now lives in Northumberland, added: “It’s been an amazing experience that’s difficult to put into words. It was a privilege to visit Lviv, if only for a short time. It’s a beautiful city, full of culture, heritage and welcoming people.”

The University donated medical aid to the project, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Mark Robinson, Healthcare Technician at the University, who coordinated the donation, said: “I am proud to support initiatives like this, where surplus medical supplies can be given a second life helping those who need them most.

“Through the recycling and reuse networks we have developed at the University of Sunderland, we have been able to reduce waste, divert usable equipment from landfill, and support incredible charities such as D2SL in delivering vital aid to Ukraine.”

Although the vehicle has now been donated, the funding page is still open: https://www.goodhub.com/go/tomsnowdonukraine

Any additional money raised will be donated to D2SL to help purchase other vehicles for more humanitarian missions.