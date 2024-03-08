A culinary delight: Basingstoke College of Technology earns top restaurant honours

Basingstoke College of Technology (@bcot) is celebrating a double dose of culinary acclaim.

The Restaurant at BCoT has been awarded the prestigious People 1st Centre of Excellence Gold Accreditation in both Food & Beverage Service and Patisserie & Confectionery. It has also been awarded “Highly Commended” status by the AA, the highest accolade they bestow upon college restaurants.

BCoT is the only college in the area to receive the awards, which underscore the Restaurant’s dedication to culinary excellence and exceptional customer service as well as the high-quality training and industry-standard experiences for students.

Course Director and Restaurant Manager, Daniel Spittle, said:

“We are thrilled to announce these new accolades. Receiving Gold Accreditation from People 1st and Highly Commended status from the AA is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and students. We are incredibly proud to be the only college in the South East to receive such recognition.”

Anthony Bravo OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of BCoT, added:

“We are immensely proud of the Restaurant at BCoT achieving these prestigious awards. This recognition further solidifies BCoT’s position as a leading provider of hospitality and catering education.”

The Restaurant at BCoT offers a unique learning environment where students can hone their culinary and service skills in a real-world setting, under the guidance of experienced industry professionals. Students leave college prepared to thrive in the competitive hospitality and catering industry.

The Restaurant at BCoT, which is rated 5-star on Tripadvisor, is open to the public and offers a range of speciality events and themed menus to inspire customers and develop students’ experiences. Recent events include wine tasting, mixology evenings, the ever-popular Burns Night, a Medieval Banquet, and “Guest Chef” evenings showcasing unique culinary talents.