Business students work on brand visibility for Parfums Christian Dior

For five months, students from NEOMA Business School and POLIMI Graduate School of Management worked on a challenge set by Parfums Christian Dior.

On 6th February, a group of finalists presented their projects to the company’s board in Paris.

The French perfumery and cosmetics line tasked students on the IMLux programme, created by NEOMA in partnership with POLIMI GSoM, with developing a strategy to enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal as an employer to young people.

Parfums Christian Dior is a key business partner of the IMLux programme and 63 NEOMA graduates currently work for the company.

The project with Parfums Christian Dior was part of a study tour offered to IMLux students, who worked simultaneously on another case study for Porsche.

“It was an incredible learning experience since we were able to see how the industry works in real life and directly from the talent behind the curtains of one of the most prestigious luxury brands worldwide. Their team truly opened the doors to us in the most welcoming way possible,” says Arturo Castellanos, student on the IMLux programme.

“The study tour provided us with a remarkable opportunity to connect with the brands we’ve been studying intensively for the last four months, offering profound insights into the industry. Presenting our business case ideas at the headquarters of Porsche and Parfums Christian Dior in Paris were highlights,” says Chiara Battistini, also a student on the IMLux programme and a winner of the challenge set by Dior.