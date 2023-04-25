Businesses and education unite for North Wales conservation and biodiversity conference

STUDENTS led a crucial conference focused on climate change, sustainability and how to Invest in our Planet for future generations.

Organised by Coleg Cambria Animal Management learners Anna Grimaldi and Lucy Windsor-Jones, more than 30 businesses, conservation organisations and members of the public attended the event at Northop Business School.

To celebrate Earth Week, a series of presentations covered a wide range of topics from reforestation in Costa Rica to plastic and water pollution, biodiversity and there were talks from North Wales Wildlife Trust on the country’s ‘Living Landscape’, UK Youth For Nature, and Jackson’s Animal Rescue, Wirral.

Anna, from Ruthin, and Bodelwyddan-based Lucy wanted to provide Level 4 and Level 5 classmates on the HND programme with a platform to showcase their passion projects.

“We thank everyone who attended, it was an important opportunity for us to bring people together to showcase the work of our fellow students and highlight the challenges we face in making a difference in the years ahead,” said Anna.

Lucy added: “There was such a variety of topics discussed, the feedback was fantastic, and we are so grateful to those who came along.”

A ‘pledge wall’ gave people a place to commit to change and share ideas on how best to lower their carbon footprint.

Animal Management programme leader Sadie Thackaberry congratulated the learners and launched a new qualification on the night, the Level 2 Certificate in Sustainability and the Green Environment.

“To see so many people unite with the college in trying to make a difference was heartening, and well done to the students on their brilliant presentations,” she said.

“It was thought-provoking, informative and I think everyone took something away with them, which is what the event was all about.”

