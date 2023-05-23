Busy Start to 2023 for our International Department

Grŵp Colegau NPTC Group of Colleges | Conexão Mundo Programme | Education Together UK

As part of the Conexão Mundo Programme facilitated through the Education Together UK consortium to Grŵp Colegau NPTC Group of Colleges, the College is thrilled to have had Brazilian students join us to provide an unforgettable educational experience.

During their time here in Wales, they have been able to expand their cultural horizons, build lifelong relationships, and gain valuable skills along the way.

This programme has allowed these students to experience a different way of learning whilst at the same time a completely new culture and lifestyle. They have been welcomed in and looked after by local host families, which many would now regard as their second family. These relationships have been an integral part of their entire experience at NPTC Group.

This programme has been an excellent opportunity for these students to gain hands-on experience and develop valuable skills that will benefit their future careers. They were able to participate in a wide range of subjects at our Neath Campus to further improve their skills and knowledge.

Many were involved in our A-Level classes, so were able to really get the taste of what it’s like to be a student here at the College. Others were involved in the BTEC courses, but ultimately every student was able to do their chosen subject.

They have also been able to have the opportunity to improve their English language, by participating in the English classes delivered by our reputable lecturers at the College.

This programme has enabled these students to submerse themselves into a totally different way of life. It has led them to gain immense independence, seek new adventures and explore new things.

These students were also able to explore the natural beauty of Wales, with weekly cultural trips allowing them to visit places such as The National Botanic Gardens of Wales, the capital city Cardiff and the Big Pit National Coal Museum. These are a few of the many beautiful sights that they saw during their time here in Wales.

This programme has been lifechanging for all of these students and we here at NPTC Group feel honoured and privileged to have been a part of that experience.

We would like to wish all of these students every success in their future studies.

World Congress 2023 in Montréal

NPTC Group of Colleges are honoured to be awarded the prestigious 2023 Award of Excellence Silver for our International Teacher Professional Development programmes at the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) in Montréal.

This recognition not only acknowledges NPTC Group of Colleges accomplishments but also showcases the outstanding commitment from our world-class faculty providing quality education and enhancing the overall learning experience and skill standards globally.

This award was accepted during Deputy Principal/Deputy Chief Executive Officer Catherine Lewis and James Llewellyn, Head of International Operations, visit to Canada.

They have been attending the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) and Colleges and Institutes Canada Annual Congress, exploring opportunities for partnerships and collaborations with over 1,500 international delegates in attendance today and this week.

We are excited for our future collaborations with our partners in Canada.

German Two-Week Exchange Programme

NPTC Group of Colleges has had an amazing time hosting students and faculty from Wilhelm-Maybach-Schule Technisches Schulzentrum Heilbronn, Germany, for a two-week exchange programme. Students participated within the Business Engineering Services Department at NPTC Group of Colleges and specialised on Green Technology, Electronics and future solutions.

Both Welsh and German students had the opportunity to learn from each other and explored new cultural horizons. We are thrilled with the final projects they presented and proud of their accomplishments. We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate and learn from each other, we wish all the best for these students and their very bright future ahead.

Switzerland Exchange Student Programme

Senior Officer of International Operations and the Deputy Head of Sixth Academy had the amazing opportunity of meeting our new intake of students from Switzerland. They were also able to meet with the parents of these students to share their excitement.

The students will join from September 2023 to undertake one year of study at our outstanding Sixth Form Academy. These students will be able to immerse themselves into our culture and way of learning to help them develop and progress their knowledge. This is part of their bilingual qualification in French and English 3-year programme within High Schools in Switzerland.

We are looking forward to welcoming you all on this wonderful education journey.

