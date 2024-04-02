Dartmouth resident receives funding boost for university education

Dartmouth resident Molly Reeves has been given a top grant by The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, to help fund her university education.

Molly is currently undertaking a BA in Sociology and Criminology at the University of Exeter and she hopes to go on to a career in Human Rights and International Relations.

Guinness offers Aspire Award grants to their residents to help pay for education and training courses to build their talents, their careers, and give back to their communities.

As a degree course can be very expensive Molly has to work part-time to support herself, but covering all living expenses can be challenging. The Aspire funding has helped Molly with the financial burden during her final year.

Molly has secured study and training opportunities with the United Nations and is keen to undertake her postgraduate studies in Europe, and further her goals of working in a global setting.

Molly commented:

“I’m grateful to The Guinness Partnership for their Aspire Award funding, which has helped with my course tuition fees. Receiving the Aspire funding means so much to me and will really help make a difference.”

Alistair Smyth, Director Social Investment at The Guinness Partnership, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to support Molly in gaining her degree, which will have such a positive impact on her future. We’d like to congratulate her on what she has achieved so far and wish her every success in her studies and career.”

The Guinness Partnership has helped many students fund their education in the past. They include law student Georgina who went on to become a barrister at Spire Chambers after completing a law degree.

And nursing student Naomi who said the funding changed her life after it enabled her to attend the world-renowned Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care at King’s College, London.

Applications for the next round of Aspire Award funding will open on Monday 13th May 2024.