Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Durham University microeconomics expertise expands alliance with UK government

Durham University July 28, 2023
0 Comments
people shaking hands

A partnership between Durham University and the UK Government will play a pivotal role in advancing open-access economic research and informing evidence-based policy.

The partnership with Durham University’s Department of Economics and Durham Research in Economic Analysis and Mechanisms (DREAM) research centre will provide expertise to support the Microeconomics Unit (MU), a unit within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at the UK Government’s Darlington Economic Campus (DEC). 

Focusing on industrial organisation, regulatory initiatives and consumer behaviour in markets, the partnership will work to identify opportunities for research collaboration and knowledge sharing, whilst also strengthening the ability to address real-world challenges and make a positive impact on society.

The establishment of the Microeconomics Unit in Darlington, along with nine other Government departments and public bodies as part of the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC), will provide representation of the region whilst also providing good quality, well-paid job opportunities for people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

A key aspect of this partnership is the shared commitment to nurturing talent and diversifying the economics profession with the opportunity to explore various avenues to develop a pipeline of talented economists and promote career pathways within North East England and beyond.

Durham University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Karen O’Brien said:

“This new, strategic partnership with the Competition and Markets Authority harnesses our respective portfolios of expertise on pioneering economic research to address real-world challenges.  

“This will ensure Durham University continues to support the economic development of North East England through evolving critical knowledge and skills.”

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Durham University to further strengthen the Microeconomics Unit – bolstering research into competition, innovation and growth that will inform policymaking that benefits people, businesses and the economy.”

Professor Karen O’Brien and Dr Mike Walker, the Chief Economic Adviser to the CMA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Darlington Economic Campus on Thursday 27 July.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact, Student view
Published in: Education, Social impact, Student view
Durham University

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .