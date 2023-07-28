Durham University microeconomics expertise expands alliance with UK government

A partnership between Durham University and the UK Government will play a pivotal role in advancing open-access economic research and informing evidence-based policy.

The partnership with Durham University’s Department of Economics and Durham Research in Economic Analysis and Mechanisms (DREAM) research centre will provide expertise to support the Microeconomics Unit (MU), a unit within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at the UK Government’s Darlington Economic Campus (DEC).

Focusing on industrial organisation, regulatory initiatives and consumer behaviour in markets, the partnership will work to identify opportunities for research collaboration and knowledge sharing, whilst also strengthening the ability to address real-world challenges and make a positive impact on society.

The establishment of the Microeconomics Unit in Darlington, along with nine other Government departments and public bodies as part of the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC), will provide representation of the region whilst also providing good quality, well-paid job opportunities for people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

A key aspect of this partnership is the shared commitment to nurturing talent and diversifying the economics profession with the opportunity to explore various avenues to develop a pipeline of talented economists and promote career pathways within North East England and beyond.

Durham University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Karen O’Brien said:

“This new, strategic partnership with the Competition and Markets Authority harnesses our respective portfolios of expertise on pioneering economic research to address real-world challenges.

“This will ensure Durham University continues to support the economic development of North East England through evolving critical knowledge and skills.”

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Durham University to further strengthen the Microeconomics Unit – bolstering research into competition, innovation and growth that will inform policymaking that benefits people, businesses and the economy.”

Professor Karen O’Brien and Dr Mike Walker, the Chief Economic Adviser to the CMA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Darlington Economic Campus on Thursday 27 July.

