GCSE Success for Waltham Forest College Students

Young and adult learners arrived in their numbers today to be recognised and celebrated by college staff for their GCSE achievement.

Today, Thursday 24 August, marks for many students another step towards creating their futures in higher education, employment or on an apprenticeship.

Waltham Forest College offers the opportunity for many learners to improve their literacy and numeracy skills by retaking or taking their GCSEs for the first time, to align with their future goals and career requirements.

Adult learner, Mark Richardson, a former West End performer, who decided to obtain a GCSE to help him pursue a career path in counselling, is celebrating his grade 7 achievement in English. He said: “All my hard work has finally paid off and this has given me the confidence to continue in my pursuit in becoming a counsellor. I was quite emotional coming to college to collect my grade and am truly proud of myself for achieving this.”

Level 3 Automotive learner, Tariq Sailani, passed his English GCSE after retaking it alongside studying his main course. Tariq will now be progressing to employment in the Engineering Sector.

Meanwhile adult learner, Nilar Win, who achieved a grade 7 in Maths, is now excited to be focussing her efforts on obtaining a GCSE in English.

Hundreds of learners sat GSCE maths and English exams this year, with many also taking vocational qualifications designed to help them progress onto their chosen careers.

Deputy Principal, Hassan Rizvi said; “We’re so proud of our students celebrating their amazing achievement today. Not only is it proof of their commitment to succeed, but it also reflects the high-quality teaching and learning that takes place here at the College, particularly in supporting learners to create their future.

“We’re happy to see so many of our students progressing to higher levels of study which includes progression onto university, apprenticeships and into exciting careers.”

School leavers receiving their GCSE results as well as adult learners looking to enrol on a course can visit the College from today, August 24th.

The College’s Learner Services Team is also on hand to advise and support those who are concerned about their grades and looking for a placement to start in September. For more information or for enrolment times and dates, visit www.waltham.ac.uk.

