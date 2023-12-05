Glasgow Clyde College launches “TeachTok” series for prospective students

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has created a series of mini lessons aimed at teaching prospective students practical skills, available on TikTok.

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has unveiled its “TeachTok” series – a collection of short, practical lessons inspired by courses across its three campuses.

Following on from launching the world’s first TikTok prospectus earlier this year, GCC’s TeachToks include how-to videos from different course areas across the college’s curriculum, from fashion & textiles to AI and programming.

Two thirds of teenagers regularly use TikTok, often turning to the social media platform for educational materials. In recent years, the platform has exploded with tutorials, hacks and advice, with #LearnOnTikTok generating more than 700 billion views.

Delivered by college lecturers, each video aims to showcase a snapshot of content across four of its most popular January courses giving insight into what each course entails. The college is also opening up enquiries via TikTok, and anyone who is keen to hear more about a course can simply send a direct message to the college to find out more.

From “How to Nail a Gel Manicure” to “How to Use Chat GPT for an Easier Life”, GCC’s series of TeachToks shines a spotlight on typical classes and practical workshops available at one of Glasgow’s most popular colleges. Launching today (Monday 4th December), the TeachToks will be rolled out across Glasgow Clyde College’s TikTok account over the next week.

Jon Vincent, Principal at Glasgow Clyde College said:

“We recognise that TikTok plays an important role in young people’s lives, with many heading to TikTok to find out information via the platform over search engines. We’re very pleased to launch our TeachToks, with the aim to give a little taste of what our courses offer to those who are considering further education in 2024.

“It’s been fantastic to see our lecturers in front of the camera showing off their skills, and lifting the lid on what their courses entail. Glasgow Clyde College offers hundreds of courses – both full time and part time, along with evening and weekend classes. The new year is a fantastic time to make some gains on your goals, and our team of teaching staff can help you take those important steps to turn those career dreams into reality.”

Glasgow Clyde College has three campuses across the city – Anniesland, Cardonald and Langside – and has availability for full and part time courses starting in January 2024.

