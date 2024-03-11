Kirklees College hosts Female HIP and Sparks Competition regional heats

On Thursday 7 March, the team at Kirklees College’s (@kirkleescollege) Brunel Construction Centre in Huddersfield hosted the northern heats of the Female HIP and Sparks Skills Competition. The competition is an annual event that searches for female rising stars in the Plumbing and Electrical industries.

As part of the Female HIP Skills Competition, entrants from across the country went head to head in a series of Plumbing challenges, set up in the workshops at Brunel Construction Centre. Competitors included Kirklees College apprentice Rebecca Markey, who came in third overall, with the winner being Maizie Williams from St Helens College.

Level 2 and 3 Electrical students also participated in Electrical challenges for the Sparks Magazine Skills Competition. Curriculum Area Manager for Electrical Ryan Winstanley and tutor Joshua Robinson also made two custom signs for the competition areas. Tutors from across the Construction trades were in attendance on the day to support students, and Head of Faculty Steve Plumstead assisted with the prize giving and presentation.

Speaking about the event, Steve Plumstead commented:

“We were honoured to host the regional heats of the female HIP and Sparks magazine competition at Brunel Construction Centre. This is a major competition that allows students from across the region to gain confidence in their skills and meet other women training in the industry.”