Learner success for DEBI Business Skills Advisors

@BordersCollege employees Emma Suddon and Erin Scott are celebrating after successfully completing the Business and Administration SCQF Level 8 course.

The duo, who are both from Hawick and work as Business Skills Advisors with the DEBI team, described their studies as a very rewarding experience, having completed the qualification while working full-time.

The course saw both candidates work through a range of units, including ‘Engage audiences through digital, including social media’ and ‘Manage and be accountable for your own performance in a business environment’.

Erin commented on her studies, saying:

“I was thrilled to be offered the chance to do my Business and Administration SVQ at SCQF Level 8 through my Employer after really enjoying Level 6 at my previous workplace. Working towards this qualification allowed me to continue my full-time job while learning at the same time, and as a new homeowner and recently married, this was a huge benefit to me.

“Having weekly catch-ups with my assessor, Alan, was a great way of staying on track and progressing through my submissions at a good pace. Alan was very supportive and helpful throughout, and I never felt under pressure at any point. I chose my units wisely to ensure they fit in with what I was working on at the time, so pulling together evidence was a breeze. I am thrilled to have completed my award before my end date and pleased to now have another qualification under my belt.”

Emma said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed doing this qualification as it allowed me to earn and learn on the job. I felt there was no pressure from our Assessor, Alan, and he was always just a Teams message away if I needed help.”

Assessor Alan Elder, who mentored Erin and Emma through their studies, commented:

“It was a pleasure to support Erin and Emma through their awards. Both kept in regular contact and put in a lot of effort, producing high-quality work.”

The course provided Erin and Emma with the opportunity to gain new skills and knowledge, which they will transfer into their workplace, benefiting the DEBI team and the College as a whole.