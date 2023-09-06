LSE partners with Blackbullion to support student financial wellbeing

LSE has integrated Blackbullion’s financial education platform to help students navigate the cost-of-living crisis

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has partnered with Blackbullion, the financial wellbeing platform, to help its students better navigate the cost-of-living crisis. LSE will integrate the financial education component of Blackbullion’s platform to equip its student body with the essential money skills and confidence they need to thrive while studying, supporting wellbeing, academic attainment, and retention.

The impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the UK student experience has made the need to support financial wellbeing through education more important than ever. Earlier this year, Blackbullion’s Student Money & Wellbeing Report found that 55% of the cross-section of UK students surveyed received lower than expected grades as a direct result of being too hungry to study or concentrate.

The same report found that over three-quarters (76%) of students were worried that the cost-of-living crisis will have a negative impact on their final degree result. Worryingly, nearly one in 10 (9%) students surveyed have considered dropping out of university in the last 12 months, because of a lack of money caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Through Blackbullion’s financial education modules, LSE students can access a series of effective interactive learning tools, online pathways, videos, and factsheets, on over 80 financial topics, ranging from budgeting and managing debt through to savings and investing. Specific student finance resources also help young people better understand fees and funding while attending university, covering tuition fees, student and maintenance loans as well as scholarships and bursaries.

Glenn Ruane, Head of Fees, Income and Credit Control, from LSE, comments,

“LSE has a range of measures in place to support students’ wellbeing, including generous bursaries and scholarships, but we recognise Blackbullion offers a unique product that will empower our students to improve their financial skills on their terms and in their own time. It is also a product that can be implemented with minimal technical effort.”

CEO and founder of Blackbullion, Vivi Friedgut, comments,

“The cost-of-living crisis has put finances front and centre of the student experience in an urgent way. In partnering with LSE, our aim is to support its student community with embedded financial education to help them to tackle financial challenges, access support and improve financial wellbeing. Ultimately, we want every young person to have the positive university experience they deserve – financial education is a positive part of this.”

