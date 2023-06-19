New partnership to revolutionise ESOL delivery

Ascentis and Metaverse Learning are working together to revolutionise the learner experience for ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) students in the UK.

They have partnered to develop an industry-leading immersive learning experience, providing learners with a ‘real life’ environment to practice their English language skills. Ascentis ESOL Immersive Learning will be available in the new academic year, and has many benefits for both centres and learners:

Improved learner engagement

Increased learner confidence

Greater inclusivity for all types of learners

Expansion of the classroom- reduce waiting lists by starting learners in the virtual environment and rotating virtual and physical classrooms

Cost savings of providing experience in the real world

Improving Health & Safety, ensuring learners are equipped with the right skills and expertise prior to entering workplaces

Ascentis are the number one awarding organisation for ESOL in the UK with dominant market shares in both London and Wales. Ascentis is dedicated to supporting thousands of learners by improving their communication and fluency in English, their employability skills and their ability to participate in every part of life in Britain.

Phil Wilkinson, Group CEO at Ascentis said

“Finding partners who share our vision of transforming lives through the power of education is of utmost importance to us. Collaborating with like-minded individuals and organisations enables us to serve our customers and learners better. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Metaverse Learning, combining their immersive learning experiences with our industry-leading qualifications. This collaboration will significantly enhance the learner experience and greatly benefit their educational journey.”

Metaverse Learning is a global leader in the transformation of education, learning and assessment through the use of Extended Reality (ER) including Virtual Reality (VR), Virtual Environments (VE) and Augmented Reality (AR).

Jason Holt CBE, CEO at Metaverse Learning commented,

“We are thrilled to be working with Ascentis given our shared ethos of making sure no learner gets left behind using the most advanced technologies. Under this partnership we are committed to helping Ascentis revolutionalise the way they deliver ESOL content to students across the UK and beyond. This partnership will bring so many benefits to the learners that Ascentis work with each and every day.”

