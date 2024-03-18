Celebrating the University of Chester graduating class of 2024

Almost 1,400 graduates from the University of Chester (@uochester) were joined by family, friends, lecturers and an honorary guest at the city’s Cathedral to celebrate their achievements.

They were applauded this week as they crossed the stage at the majestic Chester Cathedral, received their awards and took the next steps to their future.

The University of Chester hosted five ceremonies, marking the accomplishments of about 1,370 graduates, across two days, yesterday (Thursday March 14) and today (Friday March 15).

Dr Gyles Brandreth, Chancellor of the University of Chester, and Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University, awarded the certificates to the next generation of talent from the fields of Science, Business and Enterprise, Health, Medicine and Society, and Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, alongside an inspiring individual who was honoured for her achievements in the field of Religious Education (RE).

Jane Brooke, who has recently retired as Vice Dean and Canon Missioner and Canon Librarian at Chester Cathedral, was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Education from the University today (Friday March 15).

The award acknowledges how quality learning and teaching, especially in RE, have been central to Canon Brooke’s career.

She has supported children, young people and educators as a teacher, a regional, national chair and international representative on RE councils and associations, and in a range of further roles encouraging best practice, development, improvement and oversight of RE teaching.

Canon Brooke has played a pivotal role in the introduction of the RE Quality Mark and is also an author, with her published work including teaching materials and children’s stories.

She was ordained a deacon in 1989 and was one of the first women priests to be ordained in 1994. She served in two parishes before becoming a residentiary Canon at Chester Cathedral.

Civic guests including the Lord Mayor of Chester also joined the graduation ceremony celebrations.

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, said: “It has been a privilege and a joy to welcome our latest graduates to celebrate their achievements in the magnificent surroundings of Chester Cathedral, and help each of them mark this special occasion.

“We congratulate them as well as recognise their hard work, and the skills, knowledge and tools they have gained to make a positive impact on societies across the world.

“Graduation signals a new chapter in their lives but we continue to support them as they embark on their careers; they will always be part of the University of Chester, and it will always be part of them.”

She added: “We were also delighted to welcome Canon Jane Brooke. It gives us great pleasure to award her an honorary degree in recognition of her outstanding dedication and contribution to Religious Education.”

Canon Brooke said: “I am both honoured and humbled to accept the honorary degree from the University of Chester where I have worked with education students in my capacity as an Independent Education Consultant. The University has an outstanding reputation for education and after a career in education, I am especially privileged to be associated in this way with such a wonderful institution.”