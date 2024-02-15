News: Young Entrepreneurs supported by One Young World and the Dutch MFA’s Enterprising Futures Scholarship

One Young World and Dutch MFA celebrate launch of the “Enterprising Futures Scholarship 2024″

Young entrepreneurs from Africa and the Middle East will have the opportunity to attend the One Young World Summit this year in Montréal, Canada.

The Scholarship aims to address youth unemployment in developing and fragile states

15February, 2024 – One Young World, the global forum for young leaders, and the Dutch Enterprise Agency (RVO), on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announce the launch of its Enterprising Futures Scholarship.

As part of the Dutch MFA’s annual collaboration with One Young World, the scholarship will identify outstanding young leaders from Africa and the Middle East to participate in the One Young World Summit 2024 in Montréal and join the global One Young World Ambassador Community.

The scholars will be selected based on their commitment to creating a positive impact through entrepreneurship in their communities. The cohort will also be chosen for their interest in local and global issues, and their propensity to work collaboratively with a team on innovative and impactful projects.

Scholars will attend the One Young World Summit, an annual forum which gathers the brightest young leaders from over 190 countries across a range of themes who are working to accelerate social impact across the globe. Alongside attending the Summit, Scholars will benefit from a multitude of development opportunities in addition to the Summit via events organised by RVO, on behalf of the MFA.

The aim of the scholarship is to improve the prospects of young people in developing countries and fragile states, by bridging the gap between the skills young people learn and what the labour market demands.

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, said:

“We’re delighted to launch the Enterprising Futures Scholarship with the Dutch MFA. The power of entrepreneurship cannot be overstated and nurturing the next generation’s entrepreneurial spirit is critical to creating a peaceful, sustainable, and equitable future for all. We’re excited to be able to provide the scholars with the opportunity to attend the One Young World Summit in Montréal where young leaders from all across the globe will have a transformational experience, being able to learn from some of the most influential people in the world, as well as connect with a truly international delegation.”

Jurriaan Middelhoff, Ambassador for Youth, Education and Employment at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said:

“We are honoured to collaborate with One Young World to provide this life-changing opportunity to young leaders. Together, we are committed to creating opportunities for young people, while amplifying their voices in their own community, as well as in international forums like One Young World.”

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is the 15th March 2024 and you can apply here.

Published in