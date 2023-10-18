Northern Regional College Student Wins Prestigious HR Award

A part-time student at Northern Regional College has won a prestigious CIPD (Chartered Institute of Professional Development) award. CIPD is the professional body for HR and People Development.

Eimear Duffy from County Monaghan was awarded the CIPD NI Best HR Student award, one of the 11 awards presented at the CIPD’s glittering gala awards evening in the Titanic Belfaston Thursday 12 October.

A Business graduate of Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Donegal, Eimear completed the Level 5 Associated Diploma in People Management (CIPD) at Northern Regional College in Ballymena while working full-time in the People Department of industry leading IT recycling company Vyta in Newtownabbey.

The part-time CIPD qualification, which is completed over one academic year is aimed at developing students’ skills and knowledge to enhance their employability and career progression in the profession.

Congratulating Eimear on her success, Una Walsh, Business lecturer and CIPD co-ordinator at the College said:

“People are the biggest asset of any business and, as the world of work and work practices continue to evolve, HR will play a key role in managing change in organisations.

“CIPD is the leading professional body for HR and people development, and Eimear’s achievement is a testament to her dedication, talent and commitment to succeed.”



Una continued: “Eimear was an exceptional student. This accolade not only highlights her own individual brilliance, but the high standards of education and expertise fostered at Northern Regional College. We’re incredibly proud of Eimear and wish her continued success in her career.

“The Level 5 associate course requires a major commitment from students as many are holding down full-time jobs. I’m delighted to see that Eimear’s hard work and commitment has been recognised.”

Eimear, who admitted that she was surprised but delighted to have been shortlisted for the Best HR Student award said it was a real bonus to be named as the award winner:

“Since I joined Vyta, I have been exposed to multiple exciting projects and new experiences within the People profession and it was important to have the company’s support to complete the Level 5 Associated Diploma in People Management (CIPD). I know this professional qualification will be invaluable as I move on to the next stage in my career.”

She added that she was indebted to College lecturers, Una Walsh and Paula O’Connell: “They helped me achieve this award and I couldn’t thank them enough for the support they gave all our group, not only during the course but afterwards as well.

“I truly felt that they cared and believed in us so much and they wanted us to achieve the qualification as much as we did. They supported us all in various ways and pushed us in the right direction to do what was needed. I am absolutely thrilled to have studied and to have had such amazing lecturers at Northern Regional College.

Eimear has recently taken up a new position with Manor Farm, a Cavan based food and beverage company where she had previously worked as an intern.

“Vyta is a great company to work for and I was sad to leave Vyta but the commute to work was just getter too much and I was fortunate to get a job closer to home with Manor Farm.”

The Level 5 Associated Diploma in People Management (CIPD) is one of many part-time personal development courses offered by Northern Regional College. Part-time study can enhance employability and career progression. For information visit www.nrc.ac.uk.

