Persistent absence rates twice as high for young carers

New figures released by the Department for Education this morning show persistent absence rates for young carers is 39% compared to 21.1% for those without caring responsibilities.

This is the first time that information relating to young carers has been published by the Government.

Liberal Democrats call for all schools to have a young carers lead and a young carers policy so that all young carers know what support is available inside and outside of school.

There are around one million young carers aged 17 or under in the UK according to the Carers Trust and a further 600,000 young adult carers aged 18-25. Yet the first statistics gathered show that 79% of schools reported no young carers in 2023. Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to do more to proactively identify young carers in every school.

Responding to the statistics Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson said:

“This is the first time that we have been able to see absence figures for young carers and it is shocking to see that the persistent absence rate for young carers is 39%; almost twice the rate of those without caring responsibilities.

“We must do more to proactively identify young carers and ensure they have the same education opportunities as their peers.

“We are calling on the Government to ensure that every school has a young carers’ lead and also a young carers’ policy, so that every young carer knows what support is available to them both inside and outside of school.”