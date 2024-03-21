Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Persistent absence rates twice as high for young carers

FE News Editor March 21, 2024
0 Comments
  • New figures released by the Department for Education this morning show persistent absence rates for young carers is 39% compared to 21.1% for those without caring responsibilities. 
  • This is the first time that information relating to young carers has been published by the Government. 
  • Liberal Democrats call for all schools to have a young carers lead and a young carers policy so that all young carers know what support is available inside and outside of school.

There are around one million young carers aged 17 or under in the UK according to the Carers Trust and a further 600,000 young adult carers aged 18-25.  Yet the first statistics gathered show that 79% of schools reported no young carers in 2023.  Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to do more to proactively identify young carers in every school. 

Responding to the statistics Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson said: 

“This is the first time that we have been able to see absence figures for young carers and it is shocking to see that the persistent absence rate for young carers is 39%; almost twice the rate of those without caring responsibilities. 

“We must do more to proactively identify young carers and ensure they have the same education opportunities as their peers. 

“We are calling on the Government to ensure that every school has a young carers’ lead and also a young carers’ policy, so that every young carer knows what support is available to them both inside and outside of school.”

Published in: Social impact, Student view
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .