Student Roost to host session at student mental health summit

Student accommodation provider Student Roost is hosting a workshop on mental health, wellbeing, and university accommodation at the Student Mental Health Summit 2022.

The day-long event on Wednesday 15 June will include talks from mental health experts, first-hand experiences from university students, and discussions about combating exam stress, how to handle being away from home, and financial worries.

As one of the partners of the event, along with NUS, Student Roost’s Resident Wellbeing Lead will be hosting a discussion about the importance of considering wellbeing and mental health when making decisions about university, including accommodation. Student Roost are also inviting all 20,000 of its residents to attend the free online event.

‘Can Anyone Hear Me?’, an initiative which aims to raise awareness of the mental health worries faced by children and young adults, is presenting the event throughout the day in association with The Lucy Rayner Foundation, a charity founded by the Rayner family after they lost their daughter Lucy to suicide at age 22. The charity aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of depression and poor mental health within young adults, provide education and support to families, and change the societal stigma surrounding mental health.

Student Roost is one of the UK’s largest student accommodation companies. It will be opening five new properties in time for the 2022/23 academic year in Nottingham, York, Coventry and new cities Brighton and Bristol. From September 2022, almost 23,000 residents will live in one of 56 Student Roost properties across the UK.

The company has made a firm commitment to student mental health, with a fulltime national Resident Wellbeing Lead, and local team members available 24/7 in every Student Roost property. All customer-facing team members have mandatory resident wellbeing training, and 42 Student Roost team members across the UK have so far completed the nationally-recognised Mental Health First Aider programme.

Lowri Edwards, Resident Wellbeing Lead at Student Roost, said:

“We’re looking forward to taking part in the continuing discussion about mental health and wellbeing, especially within the student population. Although mental health has been at the forefront of change and discussion recently, there is still a lot of work to do to remove the stigma which surrounds it.

“While going to university and moving out can be exciting, for many students it creates worry, stress, and anxiety. It can be difficult for some to process how they’re feeling when they’re living away from home for the first time and don’t know where to turn to for help.

“We hope this full-day discussion will help university students understand that it’s okay to not be okay, and that there are a number of organisations and individuals available to help.”

Tickets for the online Student Mental Health Summit 2022 can be purchased free of charge at Student Mental Health Summit 2022 Tickets, Wed 15 Jun 2022 at 10:00 | Eventbrite or https://linktr.ee/mentalhealthmattershub

For more information on Can Anyone Hear Me?, visit https://cananyonehearme.co.uk/ and for more information on The Lucy Rayner Foundation, visit https://thelucyraynerfoundation.com/

For more information on Student Roost, visit: https://www.studentroost.co.uk

