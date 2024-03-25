Students secure employment with CabAbility

Students from Stoke on Trent College are celebrating a bright new future following the success of a recent employability course.

Stoke on Trent College, in partnership with Job Centre Plus and CabAbility – an accessible transport company – delivered a week-long course especially designed to give unemployed adults the opportunity to gain the skills needed to get back into work. The course offered guaranteed interview upon successful completion – with six individuals offered employment and four now employed by the company.

Ahbid Choudry, Director of CabAbility said:

“It was an absolute pleasure working with the College and DWP to recruit people for our specialist roles. The College created a tailor-made course for our organisation to gain more of an insight and understanding for the roles that we are looking for. Accessibility is often overlooked in society and this is something we have been working on to change, to empower travel and to accommodate people with disabilities, giving people back their dignity and confidence to enjoy their daily lives. We would like to thank the College for their work and the support they have given our company.”

Kelly Evans, Employer Advisor with Job Centre Plus said:

“Jobcentre Plus have been working closely with Stoke on Trent College to bring together the Employer Lead Sector Based Working Academy Programme in collaboration with CabAbility. As this is a very niche area of work it was important that the course met the employers needs regarding the skills and attributes required to carry out the role of Taxi Driver/Passenger Assistant. The course was tailored to this and included a focus on compassion and willingness, empathy and equality each being the core requirements. As a result, we had 4 customers who were offered a position following a successful interview. The Jobcentre continued to support them and provided funding through the Flexible Support Fund to pay for the taxi license application. Feedback from everyone on the course was very positive and by attending a classroom environment which was both comfortable and supportive really helped them with their confidence. A great scheme which demonstrates how a quality SWAP can help jobseekers back to work and stay in work with the right employer.”

Stoke on Trent College work in partnership with a range of local employers to offer similar programmes across a variety of sectors, including the Home Office, Davies Group and many more as part of a broader offer tailored to support both unemployed adults and the local economy.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College said:

“At Stoke on Trent College, we pride ourselves on ensuring all our learners leave us skills-ready and future-ready and prepared for the world of work. Our role as an established provider in delivering dedicated provision in conjunction with a range of partners means unemployed adults gain the skills and confidence they need to get back into work. Our specialist advisers are highly experienced in providing our clients with the right skills and opportunities to progress them into work or further education.”

For more information, visit: www.stokecollege.ac.uk