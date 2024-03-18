Students show MP how they are ‘getting further’ in their studies

The Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge joined students at Barking & Dagenham College for a special lesson.

Barking & Dagenham College has been working with award winning charity, Get Further, to help its students who may be facing challenges build their skills and realise their aspirations for education. Get Further helps by matching these students studying GCSE English or maths with a top tutor, to help them gain these key qualifications.

As part of the programme, students attend weekly, small-group tutoring sessions, tailored to their specific needs and based on a bespoke curriculum. As well as getting a chance to watch a tuition session in action, Margaret also met with Get Further CEO, Sarah Waite along with Barking & Dagenham College senior staff, who were keen to show how this great initiative is working.

Antoinette McLean, Assistant Director – English, Maths and ESOL 16 – 18 at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“We were delighted to have Margaret Hodge visit us today. We’re very proud to be working with Get Further and it was good to be able to show Margaret the programme in action. As a College, we strive to provide our students with every opportunity possible so that they can succeed in their education goals and Get Further is another way of helping us achieve that aim. We’re seeing really positive results already.”

Sarah Waite, Get Further CEO added:

“It was fantastic to have had the opportunity to showcase Get Further’s partnership with Barking and Dagenham College during Margaret Hodge MP’s visit. We heard firsthand from students and tutors about the impact additional tutoring support can have on results and confidence, and how important this support is for helping students to reach their goals. Over the last few years, we have had the pleasure of providing many students at the college with the tailored, small-group support they need to succeed, and we look forward to seeing similar success with the 400 students we are supporting at the college this year”.