Supported Intern Jaydon Starts an Apprenticeship with Delta Marriott Hotels

Supported Intern, Jaydon Annoh has now progressed to become an apprentice chef at Delta Hotels by Marriott. Jaydon’s Impressive achievement comes after his nine-month internship at the Slough-based hotel.

Five interns worked alongside Jaydon in a range of job roles including housekeeping, HR, portering, front office, leisure centre, engineering, food and beverage, and conference and banqueting. Working in each of these areas helped the interns to gain the work experience and confidence needed for paid employment.

Jaydon’s classmate, Mia Cross won the Most Improved Supported Intern Award at the hotel staff awards ceremony.

The interns achieved a wide range of qualifications as part of their training, including: Health and Safety, Fire Safety, First Aid, Food Hygiene Level 2, Food Allergens, Manual Handling, Financial Literacy Level 1 and Employability Skills Level 2.

The interns planned and hosted a movie themed staff lunch and raised £40 for Shelter, the housing and homelessness charity.

The interns had the valuable opportunity to collaborate with a group of Norwegian supported learning students, enabling them to acquire new skills together at the hotel, conveniently situated near Heathrow Airport and Windsor.

Supported Internship teacher, Rahma Maina, said:

“The supported internship gives interns the opportunities, skills, knowledge and confidence they need to move into employment. It is a very rewarding programme to work on as it really does transform the lives of young people”

Supported Internships are aimed at 16-24 year olds with an Education and Health Care Plan (EHCP).

