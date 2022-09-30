Skills World Live Radio Show: The Great Skills Debate – Labour Conference
Sponsored by the Federation of Awarding Bodies Platinum Partners’ Programme and radio show sponsor, OneFile UK.
For the first time, Skills World Live Radio Show hit the main party political conference season, starting with Labour in Liverpool.
It comes at a time when:
- The UK is the second slowest in the G7 for productivity grow (output per hour worked)
- British employers have slashed investment in workplace skills by up to a fifth since 2005
- 2 million adults have fallen off the community education rolls
- The number of apprenticeship opportunities for young people under 25 has nearly halved
- In England, the government is threatening to axe thousands of qualifications at Level 2 and below
Presenter, Tom Bewick, leads a discussion with a panel of invited guests:
- Toby Perkins MP, Shadow Skills Minister
- Sonia Sodha, Observer, Chief Leader Writer
- Alan Woods, OBE, Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies
- Katie Orr, TQUK
Watch the show today at 4pm on FE News.
Check out the songs we play on the show at our Spotify playlist.
If you'd like to appear on a future show contact us here.
