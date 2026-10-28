Cleavley Community Forest Garden: Creating a thriving hub for the community

In 2017, Ian Bocock first set foot on what would become Cleavley Community Forest Garden. What he found was an overgrown wilderness – dense greenery masking years of fly-tipped waste. With a clear vision for a space that could bring people together, he began imagining a community garden that would combine education, environmental learning and social connection.

Working alongside collaborators, including researchers at the University of Salford, Ian began to explore how the site could become a thriving, community-led space.

Ian features in the University of Salford’s Heart of the Community exhibition, which includes portraits of different people in the community who have collaborated with the University’s academics on a variety of research projects.

Ian first visited the site with co-founder Judith Bocock. “We first discovered the site in 2017” Ian said. “It was an overgrown wilderness.

“On the surface it was amazing because it was just greenery and trees and ivy running through, but once you started to clear it back, you discovered what was underneath.

“We uncovered a giant chest freezer, a go kart and wheelie bins and bags full of rubbish that had been dumped, as well as 100 plastic horticultural crates. It was great greenery, but hiding a multitude of sins underneath.”

Adelina Court, a researcher from the University of Salford, supported Ian to communicate his ideas for the upscaled urban farming model, using drawing as a creative way to explore how the space could be transformed.

“We met Adelina from the University of Salford here on site and we walked around the garden as best we could because there wasn’t much access – it was almost like beating your way through a jungle to get around the site. I’d seen visuals from above, we’d done some aerial views with some drone footage, so you could get an idea of the topography and what might go where.

“As we walked around, Adelina listened to what we’d like on site – a cafe, a little shop, a spot for forest school activities, a growing space and a teaching space. One of the ideas we came up with was about using shipping containers, which were going to be the quickest way to achieve getting somewhere to shelter.

“And as we did that, Adelina would take photographs or she might scribble something on her pad, which then evolved into the drawings of what Cleavley Community Forest Garden could look like.”

The drawings helped capture both the physical features and the potential of the space, while also allowing real-time discussion and feedback. Unlike computer-generated images, the sketches acted as flexible, imaginative tools that encouraged conversation and new ideas. By involving people in this visual and collaborative process, the project was able to explain complex plans more clearly, adapt to feedback and build a shared vision.

“We were then able to use those visuals that had been created by Adelina to demonstrate a vision to potential stakeholders to attract funding – particularly Salford City Council and local councillors, and Salford Community and Voluntary Services (CVS).”

Adelina went on to produce and direct a film, The Making of Cleavley Community Forest Garden, which documents how the pair met along with a visual timeline of the design process.

Ian began to develop the site into the community garden. Since then, the garden has grown organically over time and is now a thriving hub in the community.

“With Cleavley Community Forest Garden, the big vision was about it being a community venue.

“The cafe has now become somewhere people can come and meet with others. It was also about education – having a good forest school set up, the fire circle, the canopy to be able to cover up the space when the weather was inclement.

“My side of the organisation was the horticultural side – having a community garden, a growing space where we learn how to grow food, but then we share food as well. Any produce that is grown in the garden that is surplus goes into the community space in the cafe for people to help themselves.

“Activity wise, there’s a lot of engagement with local schools. We run horticulture sessions, some for enrichment, others leading to recognised qualifications.”

The University has continued to have a close relationship with the Ian and the team at the site over the years.

“Adelina’s input continued for nearly nine years as we developed the site into what it is now, supporting everything from gathering information to our official launch, which included a well-publicised event with live music.”

The University of Salford has a large team of researchers dedicated to advancing urban sustainability, including everything from sustainable transport and active travel to greening solutions such as living walls and green roofs, as well as urban agricultural projects like the Cleavley Community Forest Garden.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the team at the University of Salford over the years.

“Right at the start, Professor Mike Hardman and his team also helped with going out into the community gathering feedback, holding forums, and helping us shape what the garden should become. That research support continued – surveys on air quality and sound, water quality studies and wildlife monitoring using cameras across the site.

“They were able to calculate the harvesting potentials of the green roof, which gathers water and then deposits it into storage that can be used for watering. And they were looking at the qualities of the water that was dropping directly from the air into harvesting containers compared to the water that was going through a green roof system. We were interested to see if there were any changes in the contents in terms of nitrates and so on in the water.

“The great thing for us was that we could then use the research in application forms for grants and funding for the gardens.

“We also developed field trips for students. During lockdown, we ran our first one remotely – a live virtual tour of the site. Since then, students have continued to visit each year, taking part in forest school activities, woodworking and learning through the space.

“So the relationship is beneficial to both parties. And having that academic link works well for the local authority and funders because they can see that we have that support from the University. It has proved and continues to be such a successful relationship, and I know there’s more in the pipeline from speaking to my colleague Kate who now runs the site.”

The garden is now making a big difference in what is one of the most deprived areas in Salford.

“There wasn’t really anywhere for people to come together before this. Now there’s such a strong community feel here.

“The feedback we’ve had from people has always been positive. One of my favourite things to do was in the cafe, being a barista as well as everything else that one got to do when you were working there, and that engagement with regulars who always spoke positively about what we’ve built and the reduction in anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, and the value of having a presence here every day as a hub for the community.

“Ultimately, it’s always been about creating a community space. But it also has to sustain itself, so it operates as a Community Interest Company, generating income that goes back into benefiting the local community. Both Judith and I have great pride in the place.”

Ian Bocock features in the University of Salford’s Heart of the Community exhibition, which includes portraits of seven different people in the community who have collaborated with the University’s academics on a variety of research projects. Ian is pictured in Cleavley Community Forest Garden.