Horticulture Students Return to Picnic

Keeping an eye on the weather seems to have paid off for a group of horticultural students who recently returned to SERC for an alumni picnic – topped off with magnificent sunshine.

Around 60 past students, who completed courses ranging from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Level 2 Certificate in Plant Growth and Development to Garden Design and Leisure Gardening, got together with new students, the Horticultural team and campus volunteers to enjoy a perfect picnic in the Wellbeing Garden at SERC’s Holywood Campus.

Claire Dunwoody, Horticulture Lecturer said, “We were delighted to welcome back so many students to the College to hear how they are getting on. Whilst some students took up courses to deepen their own understanding, others were keen to develop pathways for career changes.

She added, “Our Holywood Campus offers a wide range of horticultural programmes. The RHS Level 2 and Garden Design are perfect for those seeking professional development, while anyone wishing to broaden their practical knowledge might consider Gardening Skills, Plant Knowledge or Organic Fruit and Vegetable Growing. Creative courses include Botanical Art or Floral Art, while Leisure Gardening takes a more informal approach.” Some places are still available for courses commencing September 2024.